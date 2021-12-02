data for the month of November

Another important recognition for the electric Fiat 500 in November. Official data

The numbers of the car market for the month of November are not positive, but an important milestone arrives for the electric Fiat 500. In the period just ended there was a 24.6% decline in sales compared to 2020, and 30.8% compared to the same in 2019. Registrations in sharp decline. A trend that has been going on for a long time now. Several factors are intertwining. These include the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic and the difficulty in finding the chips, which are essential for the construction of cars.

A dangerous mix that has slowed, and by a lot, the placing of cars on the market. However, if the loss of quotas affects petrol and diesel cars in particular, electric cars are gaining more and more space. The so-called hybrid models “Hev”, in the month of November have carved out a market share of 31.4%.

Read also – Fiat 500 in promotion: offer and price for the last days of November

Fiat 500, another important milestone: the figure for the month of November

As for the “Phev” plug-ins, the slice is 5.2%, while the electric “Bev” are 6.5%. The first place in the electric classification returns to the hands of the electric Fiat 500. A successful car in Italy, which has progressively climbed the sales rankings. In total, 946 electric “500” were registered in November. Behind, however, the Renault Twingo, with 656 cars. In third place is the Volkswagen e-UP !, which continues to be among the most popular models, despite being the oldest of them.

In fifth place is the Dacia Spring, which in September and October was in first place among the best-selling “electric”. Good placement for the much more expensive Tesla Model Y, which is in seventh place. The Model 3 does not enter the rankings, but above all due to the extreme slowness of deliveries of these “Made in America” cars. In total, a total of 6,958 electric cars were registered in November.