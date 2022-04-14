data for Thursday 14 April

The new cases of Covid-19 detected in Italy in the last 24 hours are 64,951, an increase compared to yesterday: this is what emerges from today’s bulletin, Thursday 14 April. Positive rate of 14.8%. Another 149 the dead.

The new cases of Covid-19 detected in Italy in the last 24 hours are 64,951, a slight increase compared to the 62,037 recorded yesterday. This is what emerges from the bulletin of the Ministry of Health today Thursday 14 April. The total number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic reaches 15,533,012. There have been 149 deaths in the last 24 hours: the death toll reaches 161,336. In the last few hours, 438,375 molecular and antigenic swabs have been carried out. The rate of positivity stood at 14.8% (+ 0.0%). The healed rose to 14,144,014 (+65,664), while the currently positive ones are 1,227,662 (-196).

Infections in Italy Region by Region

Today, 64,951 cases were recorded out of 438,375 swabs carried out between molecular and antigenic. Below is the data of today’s bulletin divided region by region:

Lombardy: +8.780

Veneto: +6.861

Campania: +6.627

Emilia Romagna: +5.069

Lazio: +7,200

Piedmont: +3.803

Tuscany: +4.122

Sicily: +3.747

Puglia: +5.197

Liguria: +1.581

Brands: +1.894

Friuli-Venezia Giulia: +1.229

Abruzzo: +2.032

Calabria: +1.837

Umbria: +1.175

PA Bolzano: +492

Sardinia: +1.711

PA Trento: +463

Basilicata: +647

Molise: +387

Aosta Valley: +97

Swabs and positivity rate

In the last 24 hours, 438,375 molecular and antigenic swabs were carried out. The positivity rate was 14.8% (+ 0.0%).

Hospitalization in the medical area and intensive care

Cases of hospitalization due to the virus in our country are decreasing. In the last 24 hours, -91 admissions to ordinary medical areas were recorded, while -29 patients were detected in intensive care.

Covid vaccinations in Italy

According to the report on vaccinations against Covid-19 in Italy updated with the data of today, Wednesday 13 April, 136,291,669 doses have been administered so far. 48,566,840 people received the two doses of the first cycle or the single-dose vaccine, a figure equal to 89.96% of the population. 39,107,512 people received the third dose, equal to 83.75% of the population potentially subject to an additional dose. Children between 5 and 11 years of age who received at least the first dose of the vaccine are 1,379,824.