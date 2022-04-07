data for Thursday 7 April

There are 69,596 new cases of Covid-19 registered in Italy in the last 24 hours. 469,803 molecular and antigenic swabs were performed. The positivity rate was 14.8%. Another 149 deaths.

The new cases of Covid-19 registered in Italy in the last 24 hours are 69,596 compared to 69,278 found yesterday. This is what emerges from the bulletin of the Ministry of Health today Thursday 7 April. The total number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic reaches 15,109,539. There were 149 deaths from Covid for a total of 161,122. In the last few hours, 469,803 molecular and antigenic swabs have been carried out. The positivity rate is 14.8% with a percentage drop of 0.2 points.

Infections in Italy Region by Region

There are 69,596 cases registered in Italy in the last 24 hours out of 469,803 swabs carried out between molecular and antigen tests. The new cases are thus divided on the Italian territory from Region to Region.

Lombardy: +9368

Veneto: +7605

Campania: +7435

Emilia Romagna: +4942

Lazio: +7591

Piedmont: +3330

Tuscany: +4751

Sicily: +4142

Puglia: +5578

Liguria: +1537

Brands: +2.249

Friuli-Venezia Giulia: +1223

Abruzzo: +2101

Calabria: +2326

Umbria: +1270

PA Bolzano: +514

Sardinia: +1780

PA Trento: +489

Basilicata: +822

Molise: +464

Aosta Valley: +79

Swabs and positivity rate

In the last 24 hours, 469,803 swabs were carried out on the Italian territory between molecular and antigenic. The positivity rate stood at 14.8% with a decrease of 0.2 points compared to yesterday

Hospitalization in the medical area and intensive care

I decline in hospitalizations due to the virus in Italian hospitals. In the last 24 hours, -86 patients have been registered in the medical areas. Another 5 patients registered in intensive care on the last day.

Covid vaccinations in Italy

According to the report on vaccinations against Covid-19 in Italy updated with the data of today, Thursday 7 April, 136,106,481 doses have been administered so far. 48,542,619 people received the two doses of the first cycle or the single-dose vaccine, a figure equal to 89.88% of the population. 38,962,196 people received the third dose, equal to 83.51% of the population potentially subject to an additional dose. Children between 5 and 11 years old who received at least the first dose of the vaccine are 1,377,623.