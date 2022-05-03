data for Tuesday 3 May

New leap of Covid infections in Italy: in the last 24 hours 62,071 have been registered according to the bulletin today, Tuesday 3 May. Positive rate of 15.1%. Another 153 dead.

62,071 new Covid-19 cases have been registered in Italy in the last 24 hours, up from 18,896 yesterday when there was a drop due to the weekend and Labor Day. This is what emerges from the bulletin today Tuesday 3 May released by the Ministry of Health. The total number of infections reaches 16,586,268. On the last day i deaths 153 registered due to the virus for a total of 163,889. 411,047 swabs between molecular and antigenic tests were carried out. The rate of positivity it stood at 15.1% (-0.3%). The healed are 67,398 and the currently positive 1,199,960.

Infections in Italy Region by Region

There are 62,071 new cases in Italy according to today’s bulletin on the pandemic situation in our country. 411,047 swabs were performed in the last 24 hours between molecular and antigen tests. Below is the table with the bulletin data and the situation region by region:

Lombardy: +9.590

Veneto: +6.126

Campania: +7.577

Emilia Romagna: +2.354

Lazio: +5.053

Piedmont: +3.870

Tuscany: +3.620

Sicily: +4.615

Puglia: +4.766

Liguria: +1.638

Brands: +2.017

Friuli-Venezia Giulia: +1.169

Abruzzo: +2.273

Calabria: +2.284

Umbria: +944

PA Bolzano: +541

Sardinia: 2.088

PA Trento: +434

Basilicata: +751

Molise: +243

Aosta Valley: +118

Swabs and positivity rate

In the last 24 hours, 411,047 swabs between molecular and antigen tests were carried out. The positivity rate in Italy therefore stands at 15.1% (-0.3%).

Hospitalization in the medical area and intensive care

The numbers regarding hospitalizations in Italy due to Covid-19 are decreasing. In the ordinary wards of national hospitals there are -99 hospitalizations due to the virus, while those in intensive care are -2

Covid vaccinations in Italy

According to the report on vaccinations against Covid-19 in Italy updated with the data of today, Tuesday 3 May, 136,877,190 doses have been administered so far. These are the 48,603,825 people who received the two doses of the first cycle or the single-dose vaccine, a figure equal to 90.02% of the population concerned. 39,356,564 people received the third dose. Children between 5 and 11 years old who received at least the first dose of the vaccine are 1,384,846.