data for Tuesday 3 May

New leap of Covid infections in Italy: in the last 24 hours 62,071 have been registered according to the bulletin today, Tuesday 3 May. Positive rate of 15.1%. Another 153 dead.
62,071 new Covid-19 cases have been registered in Italy in the last 24 hours, up from 18,896 yesterday when there was a drop due to the weekend and Labor Day. This is what emerges from the bulletin today Tuesday 3 May released by the Ministry of Health. The total number of infections reaches 16,586,268. On the last day i deaths 153 registered due to the virus for a total of 163,889. 411,047 swabs between molecular and antigenic tests were carried out. The rate of positivity it stood at 15.1% (-0.3%). The healed are 67,398 and the currently positive 1,199,960.
Infections in Italy Region by Region
There are 62,071 new cases in Italy according to today’s bulletin on the pandemic situation in our country. 411,047 swabs were performed in the last 24 hours between molecular and antigen tests. Below is the table with the bulletin data and the situation region by region:
- Lombardy: +9.590
- Veneto: +6.126
- Campania: +7.577
- Emilia Romagna: +2.354
- Lazio: +5.053
- Piedmont: +3.870
- Tuscany: +3.620
- Sicily: +4.615
- Puglia: +4.766
- Liguria: +1.638
- Brands: +2.017
- Friuli-Venezia Giulia: +1.169
- Abruzzo: +2.273
- Calabria: +2.284
- Umbria: +944
- PA Bolzano: +541
- Sardinia: 2.088
- PA Trento: +434
- Basilicata: +751
- Molise: +243
- Aosta Valley: +118
Swabs and positivity rate
In the last 24 hours, 411,047 swabs between molecular and antigen tests were carried out. The positivity rate in Italy therefore stands at 15.1% (-0.3%).
Hospitalization in the medical area and intensive care
The numbers regarding hospitalizations in Italy due to Covid-19 are decreasing. In the ordinary wards of national hospitals there are -99 hospitalizations due to the virus, while those in intensive care are -2
Covid vaccinations in Italy
According to the report on vaccinations against Covid-19 in Italy updated with the data of today, Tuesday 3 May, 136,877,190 doses have been administered so far. These are the 48,603,825 people who received the two doses of the first cycle or the single-dose vaccine, a figure equal to 90.02% of the population concerned. 39,356,564 people received the third dose. Children between 5 and 11 years old who received at least the first dose of the vaccine are 1,384,846.