data for Wednesday 20 April

Boom of Covid cases in Italy: in the last 24 hours, 99,848 have been registered, according to today’s bulletin of the Ministry of Health. Positive rate of 16.4%. Another 205 dead.

There are 99,848 new cases of Covid-19 registered in Italy in the last 24 hours, a significant increase compared to yesterday’s 27,214. This is what emerges from the bulletin of the Ministry of Health of today Wednesday 20 April. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the total number of cases has reached 15,858,442. There were 205 deaths from Covid on the last day for a total of 162,098 victims. In the last 24 hours, 610,600 swabs between molecular and antigen tests were carried out. The rate of positivity it stood at 16.4% (+ 0.7%). The healed are currently 14,489,444 (+101,614), while the currently positive are 1,206,900 (-1,379).

Infections in Italy Region by Region

Today 99,848 cases of Covid-19 were recorded out of 610,600 swabs carried out. Below are the data from today’s bulletin and the situation region by region:

Lombardy: +14.065

Veneto: +9.754

Campania: +12.275

Emilia Romagna: +3.432

Lazio: +10.681

Piedmont: +5.279

Tuscany: +6.564

Sicily: +7.034

Puglia: +8.887

Liguria: +2.583

Brands: +2.894

Friuli-Venezia Giulia: +1.503

Abruzzo: +3.746

Calabria: +3.551

Umbria: +1.648

PA Bolzano: +764

Sardinia: +2.870

PA Trento: +618

Basilicata: +1.233

Molise: +316

Aosta Valley: +169

Swabs and positivity rate

In the last 24 hours, 610,600 swabs between molecular and antigen tests were carried out. The positivity rate was 16.4% (+ 0.7%).

Speranza says the government has not yet decided whether to remove the obligation to wear masks indoors

Hospitalization in the medical area and intensive care

Data regarding hospitalizations in the medical area and intensive care due to the virus are decreasing. In the last 24 hours there have been -7 beds in the medical area. Fewer 9 patients in intensive care, for a total of 413.

Covid vaccinations in Italy

According to the report on vaccinations against Covid-19 in Italy updated with the data of today, Tuesday 19 April, 136,425,475 doses have been administered so far. 48,579,418 people received the two doses of the first cycle or the single-dose vaccine, a figure equal to 89.98% of the population. 39,188,284 people received the third dose, equal to 83.92% of the population potentially subject to an additional dose. Children between 5 and 11 years old who received at least the first dose of the vaccine are 1,381,088.