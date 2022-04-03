data from Bologna and Emilia-Romagna

Coronavirus. The update in Emilia-Romagna and Bologna: since the beginning of the Coronavirus epidemic, 1,295,322 positive cases have been recorded in Emilia-Romagna, 4,363 more than yesterday, out of a total of 17,508 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 8,127 molecular and 9,381 rapid antigen tests. Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 24.9%.

Vaccinations

The anti-Covid vaccination campaign continues. At 2 pm a total of 10,295,153 doses were administered; of the total 3,774,414 people over 12 who have completed the vaccination cycle, 93.9%. The third doses made are 2,747,314. The progressive count of the vaccine doses administered can be followed in real time on the portal of the Emilia-Romagna Region dedicated to the topic: https://salute.regione.emilia-romagna.it/vaccino-anti-covid, which also indicates how many are the vaccination cycles completed and the additional doses administered. All information on the campaign: https://vaccinocovid.regione.emilia-romagna.it/

Admissions

The patients currently hospitalized in the intensive care units in Emilia-Romagna are 32 (-4 compared to yesterday, -11.1%), the average age is 66.2 years. As for the patients hospitalized in the other Covid departments, there are 1,189 (+27 compared to yesterday, + 2.3%), average age 75.8 years. On the territory, the patients admitted to intensive care are distributed as follows: 2 in Piacenza (unchanged compared to yesterday); 1 in Parma (+1), 4 in Reggio Emilia (unchanged); 14 in Bologna (-2); 1 in the Imola district (unchanged), 2 in Ferrara (unchanged); 1 in Ravenna (-1); 2 in Cesena (unchanged); 5 in Rimini (+1). No hospitalization in intensive care in the province of Modena (-3) and Forlì (like yesterday).

Contagions

The average age of new positives today is 44.7 years. The contagion situation in the provinces sees Reggio Emilia with 679 new cases (out of a total of 143,462 from the beginning of the epidemic) followed by Modena (626 out of 200,356), Bologna (616 out of 268,063), Ravenna (511 out of 119,430); then Parma (437 out of 105,864), Rimini (380 out of 125,430), Ferrara (367 out of 89,714); then Cesena (249 out of 72,969), Piacenza (191 out of 69,150), Forlì (191 out of 60,942) and, finally, the Imola district with 116 new positive cases out of a total of 39,942 since the beginning of the pandemic. The active cases, that is the actual patients, are 54,908 (+721). Of these, people in isolation at home, that is, those with mild symptoms that do not require hospital treatment or are symptom-free, total 53,687 (+698), 97.7% of the total active cases. These are the data – ascertained at 12 noon today on the basis of institutional requests – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region.

Healed and deceased

The total number of people healed are 3,635 more than yesterday and reach 1,224,129.

Unfortunately, there are 7 deaths:

1 in the province of Parma (a 66-year-old man)

1 in the province of Reggio Emilia (an 81-year-old man)

4 in the province of Modena (one woman aged 87 and three men aged 74, 87 and 88)

1 in the province of Bologna (84-year-old woman)

There are no deaths in the provinces of Piacenza, Parma, Ferrara, Ravenna, Forlì-Cesena, Rimini and in the Imola district.

In total, 16,285 deaths have been recorded in the region since the beginning of the epidemic.

Comparison with yesterday: the bulletin of April 2

New anti-covid rules: what has changed since April 1st