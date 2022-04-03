data from Sunday, April 3

Health

There are 53,588 new cases of Covid-19 detected in the last 24 hours in Italy out of 364,182 swabs carried out. The positivity rate was 14.7%. Another 118 dead.

There are 53,588 new cases of Covid-19 registered in Italy in the last 24 hours against 70,803 yesterday. This is what emerges from the bulletin of the Ministry of Health today Sunday 3 April. The deaths from Covid on the last day were 118. In the last 24 hours, 364,182 swabs between molecular and antigen tests were carried out. The positivity rate stood at 14.7%

Infections in Italy Region by Region

There are 53,588 cases registered in Italy in the last 24 hours out of 364,182 swabs carried out between molecular and antigen tests. The new cases are divided as follows on the Italian territory from Region to Region:

  • Lombardy: +6371
  • Veneto: +4.881
  • Emilia Romagna: +43 633
  • Campania: +6373
  • Lazio: +6533
  • Piedmont: +1724
  • Tuscany: +3882
  • Sicily: +3435
  • Puglia: +4929
  • Liguria: +1.011
  • Friuli-Venezia Giulia: +712
  • Brands: +1885
  • Abruzzo: +1800
  • Calabria: +1692
  • PA Bolzano: +357
  • Umbria: +1203
  • Sardinia: +1064
  • PA Trento: +297
  • Basilicata: +625
  • Molise: +389
  • Aosta Valley: +62

Swabs and positivity rate

In the last 24 hours, 364,182 swabs were carried out on the Italian territory between molecular and antigenic. A number as usual for the weekend lower than that recorded during the week. The positivity rate stood at 14.7%

Covid Italy Bulletin, today 48,886 infections and 86 deaths from Coronavirus: the data for Sunday 13 March

Hospitalization in the medical area and intensive care

Hospitalizations due to the virus increase in Italian hospitals. In the last 24 hours, +68 entries have been registered in the medical areas of the hospitals of the peninsula. Four fewer patients registered in intensive care on the last day.

Covid vaccinations in Italy

According to the report on vaccinations against Covid-19 in Italy updated with the data of today, Sunday 3 April, 136,013,458 doses have been administered so far. 48,529,080 people received the two doses of the first cycle or the single-dose vaccine, a figure equal to 89.85% of the population. 38,890,403 people received the third dose, equal to 83.36% of the population potentially subject to an additional dose. Children between 5 and 11 years old who received at least the first dose of the vaccine are 1,376,648.

