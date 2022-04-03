data from Sunday, April 3

There are 53,588 new cases of Covid-19 detected in the last 24 hours in Italy out of 364,182 swabs carried out. The positivity rate was 14.7%. Another 118 dead.

Infections in Italy Region by Region

There are 53,588 cases registered in Italy in the last 24 hours out of 364,182 swabs carried out between molecular and antigen tests. The new cases are divided as follows on the Italian territory from Region to Region:

Lombardy: +6371

Veneto: +4.881

Emilia Romagna: +43 633

Campania: +6373

Lazio: +6533

Piedmont: +1724

Tuscany: +3882

Sicily: +3435

Puglia: +4929

Liguria: +1.011

Friuli-Venezia Giulia: +712

Brands: +1885

Abruzzo: +1800

Calabria: +1692

PA Bolzano: +357

Umbria: +1203

Sardinia: +1064

PA Trento: +297

Basilicata: +625

Molise: +389

Aosta Valley: +62

Swabs and positivity rate

In the last 24 hours, 364,182 swabs were carried out on the Italian territory between molecular and antigenic. A number as usual for the weekend lower than that recorded during the week. The positivity rate stood at 14.7%

Hospitalization in the medical area and intensive care

Hospitalizations due to the virus increase in Italian hospitals. In the last 24 hours, +68 entries have been registered in the medical areas of the hospitals of the peninsula. Four fewer patients registered in intensive care on the last day.

Covid vaccinations in Italy

According to the report on vaccinations against Covid-19 in Italy updated with the data of today, Sunday 3 April, 136,013,458 doses have been administered so far. 48,529,080 people received the two doses of the first cycle or the single-dose vaccine, a figure equal to 89.85% of the population. 38,890,403 people received the third dose, equal to 83.36% of the population potentially subject to an additional dose. Children between 5 and 11 years old who received at least the first dose of the vaccine are 1,376,648.