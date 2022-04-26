Data hijacking can be a serious problem. Minimizing the risks will help you not to see yourself in a compromised situation.

Share

The kidnapping of a company’s data has become one of the most dangers that a company has to deal with. Well known was the case of SEPE in 2021, which put the entity in check for several days and threatened while continuing to pay millions in benefits.

Any company, no matter its size, can be affected by an attack that prevents access to data stored on the disk. It is not something that happens to others, nor does it happen only to large companies. In fact, the small and medium ones are the ones that suffer the most. How can we protect our computers from these attacks? The ransomwareor data hijacking, is a great danger that should not be underestimated.

Why you have to use hashtags when posting on Instagram

How does ransomware work?

The sending of this evolution of a virus usually occurs by email. It can hide behind a PDF file in the form of an invoice, something that a priori may be of interest to us. But when executed we already have the problem, since the disk is accessed and part or all of the information contained is encrypted. In the same way, the screen shows a warning message in which we are told what has just happened or may even prevent full access to it.

The objective of who is behind is that you pay. Only then will you be able to decrypt the files, since the threat is to publish the data, with the associated problem, or not being able to regain access. If your company is dedicated to payroll management, there is no doubt that the attack can leave customers without salary until they are paid. You will know that the publication of personal data can lead to a generous fine, and that your clients will not trust you again.

Paying is, according to experts, what should never be done. In the first place, because the organization behind it continues to be fed. And also because It is never guaranteed that after payment you will receive the key to release the encryption, so you would be without money and without data. If you don’t have a backup made, there is a problem.

The most advisable thing is to file the corresponding complaint and contact your security company, you should have one, so that they provide the necessary patch to solve this problem. Obviously, if there has been an attack, it is because there is a previous vulnerability, in addition to some carelessness on the part of someone. That is where we must act to prevent an attack from ransomware be a reality.

How to protect yourself from data hijacking?

Avoiding this type of attack, or rather, they got away with it, goes through 2 aspects. On the one hand, it is security training, which is very poor in Spain. On the other hand, invest in equipment safety. The safety culture must be a pillar.

The training of employees and managers must be constant and updated. There is still a false sense of security that leads us to be overconfident and that, when an attack occurs, everything is regrets. As a company, You must focus on training your employees so that they receive valid information that leads them to distinguish a normal and current email from one that, under that appearance, hides much more. There are even viruses that hide under elements as common as the Google browser.

In the same way, it is not a bad idea to prevent access to certain websites or prevent the execution of some file extensions. Many times is not a very popular idea among employees, but if the company is yours, you will be the one who decides what to put on the table first.

But permanent training always passes as one of the most effective measures and that is a first barrier against attacks. It does not guarantee absolute effectiveness, but it usually has a good effect. Creating a safety culture always works and it is the best investment.

How to use LinkedIn to find clients

The investment made in security is also one of the best things that networks can do for your company. There are services that they can advise you and monitor the equipment to look for vulnerabilities. In this way, along with regular operating system updates, things become much more difficult for extortionists.

Finally, having continuous backups of all business information is always a lifesaver. In the event of an attack that includes data encryption, we may erase the disks, remove the ransomware and start over from scratch. We’re just going to waste time, but it’s less than losing everything. an attack of ransomware well executed it can make a small business disappear.

So, there is no other choice but to change the chip and initiate the necessary changes so that your company is not affected by an attack that leads to data hijacking. This is not science fiction, it happens.

Related topics: Pro

Share

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!