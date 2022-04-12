data on the effectiveness of the booster

The vaccination campaign against Covid continues with the administration of the fourth dose, but only for some categories. Let’s see who should do it, when and with what type of vaccine.

The administrations of the fourth dose of Covid vaccine, but not for everyone. After weeks of waiting, the pronouncement of the Ministry of Health, Aifa, Iss and Css on the further recall has arrived. Therefore, we will not wait for autumn, but for the elderly and the frail it will begin immediately. In fact, the authorization is not extended to the entire population but only to some specific categories. The vaccines administered, also in this case, will be those with mRna, i.e. Pfizer and Moderna, regardless of those previously received, both as regards the primary cycle and the third dose (or booster dose).

Who should get the fourth dose of the vaccine

The fourth dose of vaccine is recommended by regulatory bodies to “people over the age of 80, to guests of residential homes for the elderly – the circular reads – and to people with high frailty motivated by concomitant / pre-existing pathologies over the age of 60“. In short, guests of the Rsa, over 80 and over 60 frail. Among these are people suffering from respiratory, cardiovascular, neurological, hepatic, cerebrovascular and other diseases. The complete list is in attachment two of the circular.

Who are the frail who are recommended the fourth dose of the vaccine

How soon to take the fourth dose after the third

We talked about the categories that can receive the fourth dose, which in the circular is called “second booster“. But when should it be done? And above all how much time must pass from the third dose? The answer is still in the text:”Provided that a minimum interval of at least 120 days has passed since the first booster dose“, or the booster dose. In short, the fourth dose can be received at least four months after the third. The latest studies on the effectiveness of the booster dose in Italy in preventing serious illness and hospitalization report a percentage loss of about nine points in the first three months after administration and then three a month, in short, protection decreases over time.

Omicron symptoms last less than a cold in three-dose vaccinees

What vaccine for the fourth dose

The vaccines that are used for the fourth dose are always the same: those with mRna. As early as the third dose, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson were eliminated. Therefore, the fourth dose can also be done exclusively with Pfizer or Moderna. There are no differences between the two, as happened with the third dose, but the dosage is lower, just like that of the first booster. All those belonging to the categories indicated – we still remember, over 80, frail over 60 and guests of the RSA – will be able to receive either Moderna or Pfizer, regardless of the type of vaccine administered previously.

How the booking works

Also on this occasion the Regions are organizing themselves for the administration of the fourth dose. In Lombardy, for example, it has already begun. In some cases it is possible to show up at the hubs without a reservation, as announced by Abruzzo, while in Lombardy a reservation is required. Much depends, among other things, on the conditions of the people who have to be vaccinated. In RSA, as happened in the past, vaccinations will be organized and carried out on site.