data on the first patients denied for privacy reasons

In all likelihood, we will never know for sure the origin of Covid-19. To admit it is the US intelligence that, in a relationship that has become di public domain in recent days, he has been putting together the opinions of the various agencies in the service of the Pentagon. One of these, however, specified that he had “moderate confidence” that the first human Covid infection was the result of a laboratory accident, perhaps the involuntary consequence of the experiments conducted by the Wuhan Institute of Virology. A thesis that has made the Beijing government go on a rampage.

“A lie repeated a thousand times is always a lie”, was the reply of Wang Wenbin, spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry. While the attention of international politics was turned to Rome for the G20 summit, the representative of the Chinese executive denied forcefully the hypothesis of the laboratory accident and pointed the finger at the American intelligence that drew up the report, on which – according to Wenbin – a bad reputation made up of “tactics of forgery and deception known throughout the world”. “The search for the origins of the new coronavirus is a serious and complex problem – concluded the Chinese spokesman – which should and can only be studied through the global cooperation of scientists”.

Beijing’s proclaimed readiness for scientific collaboration has so far found no confirmation in concrete actions. The latest demonstration of Chinese distrust of the international scientific community dates back to last month, when the World Health Organization invited China to provide raw data on the first infections to help new investigations. A sharp no came from Beijing, motivated by the defense of patients’ privacy.

The new a priori denial by the Chinese government of the theory of an involuntary escape of the virus from the Wuhan laboratories came almost simultaneously with the achievement of the sad milestone of 5 million deaths caused by Covid. The toll of less than two years of pandemic, writes the Associated Press agency, “has not only devastated poor countries, but has also humiliated rich ones with first-rate health systems.” The US is in fact the first in the ranking for the number of deaths from Covid, with over 740,000 confirmed victims. The United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and Brazil, which together represent about one eighth of the global population, have recorded almost half of the coronavirus victims worldwide. The deaths confirmed from China, which alone represents 18 percent of the world population, are 5,696.