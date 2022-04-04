data, population and history of the country

Costa Rica is the happiest country in Latin America 0:55

(CNN Spanish) — Costa Rica is a country for nature lovers, with a Caribbean and Pacific coast, and a jungle that covers about a quarter of the country.

Located in Central America, sharing a border to the north with Nicaragua and to the south with Panama, the small country covers only 0.03% of the earth’s surface. However, it is the habitat of 5% of the world’s biodiversity.

About Costa Rica

Official name: Costa Rica Republic

Land surface: 51,100 square kilometers

Population: 5,213,362 inhabitants (population projection as of June 30, 2022)

Official language: Spanish

Official coin: Colon

Form of Government: Republican system, with three independent powers: Legislative, Executive and Judicial

Capital: Saint Joseph

Religion: Catholic and full freedom of worship

other facts

Costa Rica is considered an upper-middle income country with sustained economic growth over the last 25 years, according to the World Bank.

The Central American country is considered a world leader for its environmental achievements.

It is the only tropical country in the world that has reversed deforestation.

Costa Rica has not had an army since 1948.

historical events

1821: in Guatemala City the Act of Independence of the Central American peoples is proclaimed. From that moment on, Costa Rica is no longer under Spanish rule and becomes part of the Federation of Central American States. On September 15, commemorates the Independence Day of Costa Rica.

1917: Federico Tinoco takes power after giving a coup to Alfredo González Flores, of whom he was Secretary of War and Navy.

1919: Tinoco leaves power.

February 27, 1921: begins the warlike conflict between Costa Rica and Panama, known as the War of Coto, due to the dispute over the territory of Coto.

March 6, 1921: the Coto War ends and Panama is forced to cede the region to Costa Rica.

November 6, 1942: It is established that on November 7 of each year the “Costa Rican Democracy Day” will be celebrated with the purpose of “honoring the Costa Ricans who came out with arms to defend the electoral process of 1889”.

1948: the annulment of the elections in 1948 was the trigger for the Civil War led by José Figueres Ferrer. The conflict lasted 5 years and generated more than 500 deaths.

December 1, 1948: in the Bellavista barracks, José Figueres Ferrer carried out the symbolic act of abolishing the army. The abolition was effective until 1949, after the coup attempt called “Cardonazo”.

April 2, 1949: A coup d’état is attempted by Edgar Cardona, Minister of Public Security of the Governing Board led by Figueres.

January 1955: attempted military invasion to overthrow José Figueres Ferrer who was elected president in 1953.

1986: Óscar Arias Sánchez won the elections and became president of Costa Rica.

October 1987: Arias Sánchez the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Arias Sánchez for his struggle in search of peace in the region through the approval of the Peace Plan for Central America.

May 2010: Laura Chinchilla Miranda is the first woman to be elected president of Costa Rica.

May 8, 2018: Carlos Andrés Alvarado Quesada is elected president of Costa Rica at the age of 38. His main campaign slogan was to recover the union and rescue his country’s tradition of being a guarantor of human rights.

April 3, 2022: presidential elections will be held in Costa Rica.