Data theft at the SIAE, the bad guys demand ransom in Bitcoin from the artists

The data theft from SIAE and the request to pay a ransom in Bitcoin – rejected by the company – level up and hit directly to the artists. While the Privacy Guarantor has opened an investigation and the Rome Public Prosecutor’s Office a file for attempted extortion and unauthorized access to the computer system, several artists including Al Bano and Samuele Bersani were contacted via SMS by the perpetrators of the theft with the request to pay a ransom in order not to disclose the respective data.

“Welcome to the dark web”, reads the SMS, “we have all your information, phone number, address and IBAN, if you don’t want them to be made publicpay via BTC to the following 10,000 address“. Subsequently, on the site of the group of malicious Everest, appeared a message addressed to celebrity agents: “These are the client data of the Italian Society of Authors and Publishers, financial documents and other very important documents. A huge number of passports, driving licenses, payment documents, bank accounts, credit cards and other user data. company has not concluded an agreement: the price for all data of 500 thousand dollars“.

Interviewed by LaPresse, Al Bano claimed to have been contacted by email with what looks like a phishing message. “I was blackmailed ten days ago via email by someone who asked me for the details of the card because there had been problems with my Siae data. escape “.

Meanwhile, the Everest Group has disseminated part of the data stolen from the SIAE, approximately 1.6 GB of password-protected documents containing identity cards, social security numbers, contacts and banking information of the artists.The data theft, from what has been reconstructed, dates back to October 15 and the request of payment to the SIAE would be quantifiable in 3 millions of euros in Bitcoin.

SIAE has published a note on its website in which he speaks of “copies of certain files present in the Company’s document system, mainly pdf files”. Malignant users would have been blocked (too late) and “other security reinforcement measures have been put in place with the involvement of leading Cyber ​​Security companies as feedback and from tomorrow also Leonardo, a company of absolute level and undisputed ability in the management of security incidents, recovery and protection activities, able to support SIAE in dealing with the particular criminal capacity of the attackers, already known to the police “.

“SIAE also filed report to the Postal Police and notified of the violation to the Guarantor for the protection of personal data. The Company firmly emphasizes that will make every effort to prosecute those responsible. Lastly, SIAE is continuing to evaluate the effects of the undergoing access “.

“It should also be noted that unfortunately the aggression affected files related to different types: personal data; contact details (email, telephone numbers); bank details (IBAN); data reported on identity documents; data reported on the SIAE membership forms relating mainly to the years 2019 and 2020 “.

“All interested parties will receive timely information on the specific data concerning them as soon as SIAE has finished the analysis of the content of all the individual files, providing a precise indication of the illegally stolen data concerning them”.