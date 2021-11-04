date and advice to take advantage of the discounts

There are still a few weeks left for the highly anticipated Black Friday 2021, yet the desire for “crazy” shopping is already in the air.

But when does the day most awaited by lovers of unlimited shopping begin?

As per tradition, the arrival of the ‘black Friday’ of shopping among discounts, rebates and super offers will fall on the last Friday of the month, namely the November 26.

A few more days to wait, then. And to get prepared and go straight to what you want to buy the advice is to start looking around right now and make a wish list. The discounts are “greedy” and very advantageous to let them escape: generally they range from 5% up to 75%, but it can often happen that some items are sold at even lower prices.

A day of shopping unbridled at low prices can also prove useful for Christmas. After all, the holiday is approaching and what better time to start thinking or maybe buying the right gift for loved ones, colleagues and friends? Products and objects at super low cost prices, without sacrificing quality, to really save a lot are ideal to put under the tree.

Where does Black Friday come from

As many know the Black Friday, arrived from the United States, and then depopulated all over the world and spread also in our country: there are many shops that for the occasion choose to offer special offers to be seized on the fly.

But perhaps not everyone knows that Black Friday was born to indicate the intense road traffic following the Thanksgiving Day, when Americans from all over the country returned home after spending the holidays with their families.

It was a good day for traders, when the entries in the books went from “red numbers” to “black numbers”.

According to some sources, the official year of the beginning of black friday shopping it is 1924. That year, in fact, the day after Thanksgiving, the Macy’s department store chain organized a parade to celebrate the start of Christmas shopping.

Black Friday 2021, the date

The Black Friday officially falls on the last Friday of November, so the 2021 edition will take place on November 26th. It still takes a few days for that date, but be careful because some offers may start earlier and especially this low cost shopping day can last more than 24 hours.

Euronics, Unieuro, Mediaworld, Amazon and so on: there are many chains in which to do business and take advantage of incredible discounts.

How to make the most of offers

How to take advantage of the offers and not miss the discounts? Simple!

To stay informed about online offers, dedicated to Black Friday, in real time is to subscribe to the newsletters of the various large stores.

Another useful thing to do is to go to the stores that interest us and take a look at products and prices, in order to then search for them directly online on Black Friday.

And Cyber ​​Monday too

Next to Black Friday we find another fixed day: the Cyber ​​Monday, which falls on the Monday following the event (this year will be November 29, 2021) and is mainly dedicated to online shopping, hence the name “cyber”. Cyber ​​Monday is more recent than Black Friday, in fact, it was born in the 2000s, but it is also very much appreciated and awaited.

The recommendation is always the same: beware of scams, especially online. If you notice suspicious discounts, written in unlikely Italian or without any reviews, forget it.