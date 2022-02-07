date and cost of the Sony Game Pass

Project Spartacus, the name circulating to identify what the new Playstation Plus should be, now has a new strength.

Xbox with the acquisition of ZeniMax and the colossus Activision-Blizzard has certainly scored some very important hits, bringing in its portfolio IP of the highest quality. Think of Overwatch, to StarCraft, to World of Warcraft, to call of Duty. Somehow Playstation must argue and did so with the “small” but targeted acquisition of a very important studio such as Bungie.

By ensuring some independence and cross-platform launch readiness for upcoming titles developed by the former Xbox studio, Sony has put a major foot in it. in the world of FPS, which at the moment, between CoD and Halo, tend to be the American company’s playground.

However Playstation must also come up with something, and even as soon as possible, to significantly improve its services. The Xbox offer dominates thanks to the Game Pass, which is currently the best subscription service on the planet for any gamer. And the PS Plus or the PS Now they are by no means valid alternatives.

Projekt SPartacus, the Playstation Game Pass is coming

For months there has been talk of a new project within Playstation, which would have the objective of revolutionizing its subscription services to get slightly closer to the Game Pass. Maybe by combining PS Plus and PS Now. Everyone is giving this new plan from Sony the name of Projekt Spartacus. A new subscription that can finally satisfy all those gamers who would like a Game Pass on their PS4 and PS5, or who much more realistically would like a simple improvement of the Sony offer. Especially since there are exclusives going on Xbox.

Well it seems that Sony has spent 1 billion dollars in the 3.6 billion transaction for the acquisition of Bungie with the aim of retain all developers e immediately put them to work on new projects and new IPs. And the reason is easy to understand if you think about what Bloomberg has just reported.

According to colleagues, in fact, the Japanese company has a very clear objective: to create many game as a service and online reality for multiplayer aimed at getting as many people as possible to subscribe. There is talk of a launch in spring, and a cost for Projekt Spartacus which could be superior to PS Plus. A huge and ambitious project, like the one concerning Batman.