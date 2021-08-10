Date and first trailer of the new horror series by the creator of Hill House

Following the success of The Haunting, Mike Flanagan returns to Netflix with a story set on a remote island.

Although there won’t be a third season of The Haunting, at least not immediately, the collaboration between its creator, Mike Flanagan, And Netflix, which he has already proposed with great public success Hill House And Bly Manor, continues in the new horror miniseries Midnight Mass, of which the streaming video service has released the first trailer and announced the debut date, or September 24.

The plot and cast of Midnight Mass

Created and directed by Flanagan, flanked by executive production by his colleague The Haunting Trevor Macy, Midnight Mass tells in seven episodes the story of a small community living on an equally small and remote island, Crockett Island. People whose divisions are amplified by the return of a disgraced young man (Zach Gilford, Friday Night Lights) and the arrival of a priest who is as charismatic as he is mysterious (Hamish Linklater, Legion). When strange and seemingly miraculous events begin to happen, the community of Crockett Island is engulfed in renewed religious fervor. But it doesn’t take long before people wonder what their price is.

The miniseries also star several actors from previous Flanagan productions, including Rahul Kohli, Robert Longstreet, Kate Siegel And Henry Thomas, all seen in The Haunting, Besides Michael Trucco (Battlestar Galactica) And Kristin Lehman (The Killing). “Midnight Mass it’s my favorite project so far, “Flanagan said in a letter.” As a former altar boy, on the verge of celebrating three years of sobriety, it’s not hard to see what makes it so personal. The ideas behind this series scare me to the core. There is darkness on Crockett Island. Part of it is supernatural, but the scariest is inherent in human nature. The darkness that animates this story is not difficult to recognize in our world, unfortunately. But this series also has to do with something else … faith itself. One of the great mysteries of human nature. As in the dark, in the worst of it, in the absence of light – and hope – let’s sing. I hope you enjoy our song. “