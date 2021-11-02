date and reason for the decision

Fortnite closes its doors. The reasons have not been clarified but there are very insistent rumors. That’s when it will happen.

Apparently the battleship of Epic Games has a flaw and there is a place in the world where no one seems to like it enough. Which is why Epic has decided and announced to the world that it intends to shut down local servers in China shortly.

Behind the decision, which was relaunched with a tweet, there seem to be no official explanations but it is fair to guess that in China the problem with which Fortnite had to face is double: on the one hand, the excessive power of other games such as PUBG, which, on the other hand, suffers a little from us, and on the other hand the way in which Epic has been forced to organize microtransactions on the Chinese servers.

And then, reading on the forum of Resetera by those who have touched it with their hands in reality, in China, they would not even play the same Fortnite with which we play in the rest of the world.

Provided closes: goodbye Chinese servers from 15 November

The two important dates are November 1st and November 15th. In fact, since yesterday it is no longer possible to register on the servers as new players while on November 15th the servers will close their doors permanently.

The message does not give explanations but on Resetera, where it ended up the subject of a heated discussion, the most popular reason seems to be the poor performance in comparison to other games that operate in much the same way. But what exactly will they have to say goodbye to in China? Not at Fornite as we understand it.

In fact, the news of the closure of Fortnite allows us to reflect on how much we take for granted that a game is actually the same in every part of the world.

Which is not true, not entirely. Chinese laws that protect minors from potentially violent content and gambling have in fact influenced the way in which even Epic had to modify and bend the mechanics of the battle royale duo. First of all, it is not possible to make purchases with real money and the Battle Pass is free. In addition, players receive a weekly supply of coins to spend in the game.

But if these differences are not enough for you, we also tell you that in practice there are no real losers in Fortnite in China: don’t play with your characters but with gods holograms and no one really dies, it just gets disconnected temporarily. For those who are not very good with the pad there are also other aids to not feel too frustrated.

It is then constantly entice you to take breaks and to stop playing for a while to protect your health so some game modes have been eliminated. An easier game to entice players to abandon PUBG which instead is the master of free time for young Chinese but apparently complying with all the codicils will not save Epic which will greet the Chinese market.