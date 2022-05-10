date and time for the event dedicated to indie games

In just a few hours, we will have the opportunity to see some of the indies that will come to Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo returns to the fray with its event dedicated to independent games and, as you have already read in the headline, it has announced a new Indie World. In this way, Nintendo Switch is already preparing to receive some of the most outstanding titles in this panorama, while users are already ready to launch their riskier bets.

The Indie World will be broadcast tomorrow, May 11, at 4:00 p.m.When will this broadcast take place? As Nintendo has announced on its social networks, we will be able to connect to its Indie World tomorrow, May 11, at 4:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time). According to the scant data provided by the Japanese company, the live show will last for 20 minutes approximately and we can follow it through the Nintendo YouTube channel.

Unsurprisingly, responses to Nintendo’s tweet have been filled with theories that point to the appearance of the expected Silksong. However, we will have to wait for Nintendo to reveal the direct to find out if the Team Cherry game is a reality or continues to be the same. one of the most claimed dreams by the players.

Nintendo has announced the new Indie World with several celebrations in the middle. After all, the results of its last fiscal year have reiterated the success of Nintendo Switch, which has already reached 107.65 million consoles soldand the popularity of its games, which have led the Japanese brand to register its best year in terms of the number of sales of its titles.