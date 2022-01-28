date and time of embargo for reviews – Nerd4.life

Horizon Forbidden West is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated games by PS5 and PS4 players of 2022 and now we can reveal the expiration date of the review embargo, including that of Multiplayer.it. When will you be able to read it? Monday 14 February at 09:01 Italian time, that is four days before the debut in stores. Mark the date on your calendar!

Horizon Forbidden West has arrived in the newsroom and we have already begun to venture into the Forbidden West. On Valentine’s Day we will finally be able to talk to you about the new PlayStation exclusive made by Guerrilla Games and therefore explain to you whether or not the game was able to meet the great expectations that surround it.

Horizon Forbidden West on our PS5!

Just yesterday, Guerrilla Games announced that Horizon Forbidden West has officially entered the gold phase, which basically means that development is over and the game will hit stores as scheduled with no further delay. For the occasion, gameplay videos and images taken from PS4 Pro, or the enhanced old gen version of the game, were also shared.

Before leaving, we remind you that Horizon Forbidden West will be available exclusively for PS5 and PS4 starting from February 18, 2022.