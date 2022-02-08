date and time of the new event – Nerd4.life

A new Nintendo Direct has been announced just in these minutes from the Kyoto company, following rather precisely what the rumors have been in these days: the new presentation event on Nintendo Switch games is set for tomorrow, February 9, 2022, at 11.00 pm Italian.

For a few days there has been talk of a possible Nintendo Direct coming and finally confirmation has arrived from Nintendo itself, with the event set for tomorrow, February 9, 2022, in a presentation that will last about 40 minutes and will focus on Nintendo Switch games which will be released in the first half of 2022.

The possibilities are many, of course, but we can expect the presentation of already confirmed games such as Triangle Strategy, Chocobo GP, Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp, Kirby and the Lost Land also possible surprises and news, given that we talk anyway of titles arriving from now until summer, so there may also be room for several unannounced games.

Considering the period of time taken into consideration for the games that will be covered, that is the first half of 2022, it is less likely that there is also room for the highly anticipated The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, but it is not certain that this however is not present within the event, perhaps with further updates provided that it is not really expected to arrive by the summer. Among the other special supervised there is also Bayonetta 3, also scheduled for 2022 still without a precise period but which could find space in the special on the games coming in the first half of the year, we’ll see.

Of course we will follow thelive event with translation and commentary in real time, so stay tuned to Multiplayer.it for full coverage of the new Nintendo Direct, on our Twitch channel tomorrow night at 11pm or earlier.