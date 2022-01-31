date and time of the new PS5 and PS4 event, focus on Gran Turismo 7 – Nerd4.life

Sony officially announced a new State of Play with news for PS5 and PS4 players. The appointment is set at February 2, 2022with a presentation dedicated to Gran Turismo 7the new chapter of the Polyphony Digital series coming in early March.

The State of Play will take place starting from 23:00 Italian on Wednesday 2 February, you can follow the live broadcast on Twitch and YouTube PlayStation channels. Obviously Multiplayer.it will follow the event live on Twitch, so we are waiting for you.

According to Sony’s announcement on PlayStation Blog, the new State of Play will offer “beyond 30 minutes of footage from the PS5 version of Gran Turismo 7 with details on the dynamics of the game “.

State of Play

According to Sony, therefore we can expect that the State of Play of February 2022 will be entirely focused on Gran Turismo 7 and probably there will be no space for announcements related to other games (for example, one of the most popular seemed to be Hogwarts Legacy), as well as details related to PlayStation VR2 or information on the much talked about Spartacus, the new subscription service that could merge PlayStation Plus and Now.

In any case, surprises in this sense are not to be excluded a priori. We won’t have to wait long to know for sure, given that, as mentioned at the beginning, the appointment with the State of Play is set at 23:00 on Wednesday 2 February. We also remind you that Gran Turismo 7 will be available exclusively for PS5 and PS4 starting March 4, 2022.