date and time of the new PS5 and PS4 event – Nerd4.life

Sony officially announced a new State of Play with news for PS5 and PS4 players. The appointment is set for tomorrow, March 9, 2022 at 11pmwith a presentation dedicated to third-party games produced by Japanese software houses and not only.

You can follow the live stream on Twitch and YouTube PlayStation channels. Obviously Multiplayer.it will follow the event live on Twitch, so we are waiting for you.

According to what is reported on the PlayStation Blog, the appointment will last approximately 20 minutes and will be dedicated to new announcements and updates, with a focus on games made by Japanese publishers, but there will also be updates from developers from all over the world.

There will be no news related to PlayStation VR2 and the games of Sony’s new virtual reality viewer for PS5.

One of the possible protagonists of the State of Play in March could be Forspoken, given that a rumor a few days ago had foreseen both the postponement and the presence at the event tomorrow. Always staying at Square Enix, news related to the highly anticipated Final Fantasy 16 cannot be excluded.

News on the ports of Resident Evil 7, 2 and 3 announced just a few days ago are not to be excluded. And who knows, maybe we will also find out if it is true that Sony has acquired a large IP of Konami such as Silent Hill and Metal Gear Solid.

Another possible candidate is undoubtedly Hogwarts Legacy, given the numerous rumors in recent weeks that saw the title of Avalanche Studios among the protagonists of the new Sony event.

In short, this is an event not to be missed for all PS5 and PS4 owners. And if you are unable to follow it live, rest assured that you will find all the news on the pages of Multiplayer.it.