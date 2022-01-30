date and time of the preload and the opening of the servers – Nerd4.life

A few days after the launch of Lost Ark, Amazon Games and Smilegate have announced details on the preload of the game client, start date and time of early access and global launch, as well as the list of available servers.

The Lost Ark preload will be available starting in Monday 7 February at 6.00 pm Italian time for all users. There will be no option to create your own character in advance or register a username, operations that will only be possible with the start of early access, for those who have purchased a Founder’s Pack, or directly when the servers are open for everyone. .

Anyone who has purchased a Founder’s Pack (they offer a range of content and bonuses, ranging from Bronze to Platinum, starting at € 14.99) will be able to start playing early. Early Access will begin Tuesday 8 February at 6pm, which is three days before the global launch.

Finally, the Lost Ark servers will be available for free to everyone starting with Friday 11 February from 18:00.

Lost Ark

As of February 8, the following will be available Central European servers:

Neria

Kadan

Trixion

Calvasus

Thirain

Zinnervale

Auction

Wei

Slen

As indicated by MMO.it, Neria it could be one of the reference servers for the Italian community.

Lost Ark is an action-RPG MMO that is somewhat reminiscent of Diablo. In addition to the missions that can be tackled alone, there is no shortage of raids to play with friends or other users and PvP battles. If you want to know more, Smilegate recently released a gameplay trailer that presents the main features of the game, while on our pages you can find the tried and tested of the Lost Ark technical beta.