date and time to know the novelties of PS5 and PS4

The State of Play for March 2022 is finally official.

After weeks and weeks full of rumors about its date and content, Sony has just announced that the celebration of a new State of Play will take place tomorrow Wednesday, March 9 at 11:00 p.m. (peninsular time). This event could be followed through a live broadcast on the YouTube and Twitch channels, lasting approximately more than 20 minutes.

From the PlayStation blog it is reported that “the main protagonists will be the next games from some of our favorite Japanese publishersalthough we will also see some updates from developers from other parts of the world“. Likewise, it has also been anticipated so much news of games already presented as announcements of PS5 and PS4 titles. As a last advance, the company anticipates that no hardware will be presented nor will there be any talk of PlayStation VR2 titles.

We are waiting for you tomorrow, the 9th at 11:00 p.m. (peninsular time), in a new State Of Play with more than 20 minutes of updates and first impressions of PS4 and PS5 titles. This time, games from our Japanese publishers will be featured: https://t.co/eT8tvYo6EG #StateOfPlay pic.twitter.com/84E1Y3Azc1 – PlayStation Spain (@PlayStationES) March 8, 2022

From Japan we can get various news. On the one hand, forspoken delayed its launch yesterday in a notorious way, although this could be accompanied by a new preview of the title or news that justifies its late release. It could also be the case that final fantasy xvi make your comeback.

A new Infamous would be in development for PS5

As for PlayStation Studios’ own games, the most anticipated is that god of war ragnarok, the company’s only game dated for the remainder of the year at the moment, show a new trailer. Finally, the company is raining rumors about the announcement of the multiplayer mode of The Last of Us Part II or the presentation of “spartacus“, the new PS Plus that will follow a model similar to that of Xbox Game Pass.

