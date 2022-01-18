date of the event for the twentieth anniversary, news for the upcoming series? – Multiplayer.it

Square Enix announced the date ofevent for the twentieth anniversary from Kingdom Hearts, where for the occasion there could also be news on the future of the series.

After unveiling the release date of the Kingdom Hearts series in full force on Nintendo Switch, the Japanese company has announced that the show for the twentieth anniversary of the brand will take place in Tokyo next April 10.

As we learn from the post published on Twitter by Square Enix, during the event the series will be celebrated with a mini concert, a Q&A with the development team, an exhibition and much more. A video of the event will be published later on Square Enix’s social channels.

This is certainly an important event for fans of the adventures of Sora, Goofy and Donald, not only to pay homage to the twentieth anniversary of Kingdom Hearts, but also in view of possible news about the future of the series.

In an interview released towards the end of 2020, Tetsuya Nomura, the head of the series had hinted that he wanted to announce something in the course of 2022, or the twentieth year of Kingdom Hearts.

At the time he also stated that any new chapter must represent a “drastic change“compared to what we have seen so far, but also recover some narrative elements left open from previous chapters. Furthermore, one thing that the author particularly cares about is also the technical aspect, arguing that a new chapter on PS5 and Xbox Series X it would probably arrive in the period of maturity of the next gen consoles and should therefore be up to the challenge of new technologies.

In short, the celebratory event of the twentieth anniversary of Kingdom Hearts could reserve some really not bad surprises. We therefore remind you that the appointment is set for next April 10th.