Date, time and channel to see the fight for the WBA and IBF Middleweight World Title from Tokyo

Gennady Golovkin and Ryota Murta face off for the WBA and IBF Middleweight World Title from Tokyo. Know the schedules and channels to see it live.

Next Saturday Gennady Golovkin returns to the ring to unify again for the WBA and IBF Middleweight World Titles against the Japanese Ryota Murata. In turn, the world of boxing will be attentive to everything that happens because if the Kazakh wins he will be one step away from being able to fight against Saúl Álvarez for the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring Super Middleweight World Titles.

More than a year had to wait to return to one of the most feared middleweights of the last ten after he appeared for the last time against Kamil Szerameta, victory by KO in Miami. On the other hand, he was expected to face the Japanese last December, but the new restrictions of the Health Government in relation to the Omicron variant led to the lawsuit being postponed.

Finally, Gennady Golovkin will return on Saturday, in Tokyo, at the age of 40 and with a record of 41 fights won, 36 by KO, one loss and one draw, both against Saúl Álvarez. In front will come a Ryota Murata, 36, who has a great physique and who has a record of 16 wins, 13 by KO, and two losses to Hassan N’Dam N’Jikam and Rob Brant by TKO in the second round.

On the other hand, in this fight there are two big questions. One wonders if the Japanese is prepared to be a fighter who can compete in world boxing, while on the Kazakh side it remains to be seen if after more than a year of inactivity he can win and put on a great fight without experiencing any inconvenience..

Schedules and channels of Ryota Murata vs. Gennady Golovkin

The fight will be promoted by Matchroom Boxing and, like all of its cards, will be broadcast on the DAZN platform to more than 200 countries. In this way, in Argentina, Chile and Uruguay can be seen from 7:30, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico and Peru from 5:30, while in the United States from 6:30 Eastern, 3:30 Pacific and 4:30 from the center.

full billboard

Gennady Golovkin vs. Ryota Murata // IBF and WBA Middleweight World Titles

Shuichiro Yoshino vs. Masayuki Ito // WBO Asia Pacific Lightweight Title

Together Nakatani vs. Ryota Yamauchi // WBO Flyweight Title

Kazuki Anaguchi vs. Ryuji Yamamoto // super bantamweight

Hiroka Amaki vs. Taiga Kato // welterweight