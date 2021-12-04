date, time and methods to follow the farewell to Chapter 2

While the first leaks seem to suggest the imminent debut of Spider-Man and Marcus Fenix ​​in Fortnite: Chapter 3, it’s time for fans to prepare to follow the final event of Fortnite: Chapter 2.

In the evening today, Saturday 4th December, it will in fact take off The end, an in-game appointment that will officially mark the end of an era of battle royale. In particular, free to play patrons must set the alarm for 22:00 of the Italian time zone, the moment in which the event will officially start. To make room for The end, Epic Games will disable all playlists for Fortnite: Royal Battle already starting at 21:30. As usual in these cases, the expected influx of public is decidedly massive: we therefore recommend interested players to proceed with the in-game landing. well in advance.

Obviously, the strictest confidentiality applies to what will happen during the event, which should in any case stage the event. final battle with the Queen of Cubes. We remember that The end it will be broadcast only this evening and that there are no repeats for the in-game appointment. As usual, it will be possible to take part in the event in company, with lobbies ready to accommodate up to 16 players.

In closing, we remind you that by taking part in the event, players will have access to some special bonuses. On the occasion of The end, in fact, you will have the opportunity to conquer a cover for weapons and vehicles and a loading screen exclusive to Fortnite.