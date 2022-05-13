Date, time, streaming, TV channel and forecasts

The Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies will meet in Game 6 of the NBA Playoffs. Find out all the details of the match: forecasts, schedule, streaming and TV channels to watch LIVE ONLINE.

Is the series defined? East friday may 13 they will be facing Golden State Warriors Y memphis grizzlies in it Chase Center to carry out the game 6 of the Conference Semifinals of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Know the details of the duel: forecasts, date, schedule, streaming and TV channels to watch LIVE ONLINE.

The group commanded by Taylor Jenkins closed the campaign with a record of 56 wins and 26 losseslocating 2nd in the Western Conference. On the other hand, the team led by Steve Kerr ended the campaign with a record of 53 wins and 29 losseslocating 3rd in the Western Conference.

Throughout the regular season, The Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies met four times.. The team led by Taylor Jenkins won three games, while those led by Steve Kerr won the rest.

THE FOUR GAMES:

October 28, 2021: Golden State Warriors 101-104 Memphis Grizzlies

December 23, 2021: Golden State Warriors 113-104 Memphis Grizzlies

January 11, 2022: Memphis Grizzlies 116-108 Golden State Warriors

March 28, 2022: Memphis Grizzlies 123-95 Golden State Warriors

THE GAMES BY PLAYOFFS:

May 1, 2022: Memphis Grizzlies 116-117 Golden State Warriors

May 3, 2022: Memphis Grizzlies 106-101 Golden State Warriors

May 7, 2022: Golden State Warriors 142-112 Memphis Grizzlies

May 9, 2022: Golden State Warriors 101-98 Memphis Grizzlies

May 11, 2022: Memphis Grizzlies 134-95 Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies: What is the schedule for this Conference Semifinals series like?

game 1 : Sunday May 1 from 3:30 p.m. (ET) and 12:30 p.m. (PT) in the United States through ABC / ESPN3.

: Sunday from 3:30 p.m. (ET) and 12:30 p.m. (PT) in the United States through ABC / ESPN3. game 2 : Tuesday May 3 Starting at 9:30 p.m. ET and 6:30 p.m. PT in the United States on TNT.

: Tuesday Starting at 9:30 p.m. ET and 6:30 p.m. PT in the United States on TNT. game 3 : Saturday May 7th from 8:30 p.m. (ET) and 5:30 p.m. (PT) in the United States through ABC / ESPN3.

: Saturday from 8:30 p.m. (ET) and 5:30 p.m. (PT) in the United States through ABC / ESPN3. game 4 : Monday May 9 Starting at 10:00 p.m. (ET) and 7:00 p.m. (PT) in the United States through TNT.

: Monday Starting at 10:00 p.m. (ET) and 7:00 p.m. (PT) in the United States through TNT. game 5 : Wednesday May 11 Starting at 9:30 p.m. ET and 6:30 p.m. PT in the United States on TNT.

: Wednesday Starting at 9:30 p.m. ET and 6:30 p.m. PT in the United States on TNT. game 6 : Friday may 13th Starting at 10:00 p.m. (ET) and 7:00 p.m. (PT) in the United States through ESPN.

: Friday Starting at 10:00 p.m. (ET) and 7:00 p.m. (PT) in the United States through ESPN. game 7 (if necessary): Monday May 16 no schedule confirmed by TNT.

Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies: When and what time to watch Game 6?

This meeting between the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies will take place this Friday, May 13, 2022 at the Chase Center starting at 10:00 p.m. (ET), 9:00 p.m. (CT), 8:00 p.m. (MT). ) and 7:00 p.m. (PT) in the United States.

Day: Friday, May 13, 2022.

Time in United States: 10:00 p.m. (ET), 9:00 p.m. (CT), 8:00 p.m. (MT) and 7:00 p.m. (PT).

Place: Chase Center.

Hours in the rest of the countries:

Spain: 04:00 hours.

Argentina, Uruguay Y Brazil: 11:00 p.m.

Chili, Paraguay, Venezuela, bolivia, Puerto Rico Y Dominican Republic: 10:00 p.m.

Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru Y Panama: 9:00 p.m.

Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala, The Savior Y Nicaragua: 8:00 p.m.

Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies: How to watch Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs LIVE ONLINE?

USA: ESPN.

streaming around the world: NBA League Pass.

Latin America: ESPN and Star+.

Spain: Movistar+.

Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies: What are the predictions for Game 6?

Outcome Share Golden State Warriors -375 memphis grizzlies +300

* This data was extracted from FanDuel and corresponds to Friday, May 13, 2022 at 07:55 (ET).

