date, time, where and how to see it

How and where can you see the last supermoon of the year? 0:50

(CNN Spanish) — There are five months left in the year and, fortunately for astronomy lovers, this means that there are five full moons left to witness in 2022.

Watch the rain of the Perseids without leaving home 0:52

The following is happening. You cannot miss this full moon as it will also be a supermoon (the last of the year).

Below, we give you all the details of the August full moon, also known as the full sturgeon moon.

When does this full moon start?

According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, August’s full moon will begin on Thursday the 11th and will be brightest at 9:36 pm (Miami time).

If at that moment you cannot observe it for some reason at night or because of the weather (a cloudy sky, for example), do not worry, because you will have more time to appreciate it.

NASA notes that the Moon will be in its full phase from Wednesday until the morning of Saturday, August 13. You won’t see the brightest spot anymore, but it will still be a great show.

The last supermoon of the year

The Old Farmer’s Almanac indicates that this full moon will be the fourth and last supermoon of the year. The first of 2022 was in May and the last is this August.

Although there is no single definition of a supermoon, the term usually refers to a full moon that can stand out more than others because it is within 90% of its orbit closest to Earth. This makes it appear larger and brighter in the night sky than a normal full moon.

What time does it start in other places?

Mexico City, Mexico : its brightest point starts on August 11 at 8:36 pm

: its brightest point starts on August 11 at 8:36 pm Buenos Aires, Argentina : at 10:36 p.m.

: at 10:36 p.m. Bogota Colombia: 8:36 p.m.

Why is it called a full sturgeon moon?

The specialized site timeanddate.com explains that it is named after “the largest fish in North America: the sturgeon”.

“The full moon in August is called the sturgeon moon because of the large number of sturgeon fish found in the North American Great Lakes at this time of year. The most common sturgeon in the Great Lakes is the lake sturgeon.

“The lake sturgeon was essential to the Native American tribes that lived in the area and is the oldest and largest species native to the Great Lakes, the largest surface freshwater system in the world,” the site details.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac mentions that the first traces of the sturgeon date back to 136 million years ago, which has earned them the nickname “living fossils”. While males live around 55 years, females can live up to 150 years.

The lake sturgeon is currently a rare species to find due to overfishing in the 19th century, pollution and habitat damage, he adds.