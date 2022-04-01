Date, venue and format: Costa Rica will face New Zealand in the playoff for the 2022 Qatar World Cup

San Jose Costa Rica.

Costa Rica tried, but could not, it stayed on the shore. The Costa Rican team will have to play the intercontinental playoff against New Zealand in the clash between the Concacaf and Oceania teams. The Ticos beat the United States 2-0however, the victory did not adjust and they finished in fourth place, equal in points (25) with the North Americans, who added a better goal difference. Juan Pablo Vargas and Anthony Contreras scored the goals for the victory of the Costa Rican squad at the National Stadium in San José. Luis Fernando Suárez’s team closed the triple date with three wins.

Now, Costa Rica will fight the playoff against New Zealand, who managed to reach this stage after beating the Solomon Islands 5-0 in Doha in the final of the Oceania zone qualification for Qatar-2022. The qualifying tournament for the Oceania zone was organized in Qatar and the final was played on Wednesday in an almost empty stadium. In a game of clear New Zealand dominance, the goals were scored by Bill Tuiloma (23 and 69), Chris Wood (39), Joe Bell (50) and Matthew Garbett (90+1). The New Zealanders fell to Mexico in the playoffs for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and to Peru in the 2018 World Cup in Russia. WHEN AND WHERE WILL THE MATCH BE PLAYED? This playoff between Costa Rica and New Zealand for a ticket to the World Cup will be played on June 13 or 14, FIFA will have to say one of those two days.