dates and tickets for concerts in Italy

Shawn Mendes tour 2022: the dates and tickets of the new concerts in Italy of the Canadian singer-songwriter, formerly of Camila Cabello.

Not one, but two new concerts for Shawn Mendes in Italy in 2022. The young and talented Canadian, one of the most loved in the world, is ready to give his fans in the Bel Paese two extraordinary shows. One had already announced it a few weeks ago, but the news of a new great show is in these hours. Let’s find out all the at your place and the information on tickets for live performances by the artist, Camila Cabello’s ex-boyfriend.

Shawn Mendes on tour in 2022: the dates in Italy

The Wonder: The World Tour 2022 by Shawn Mendes will stop not only in Italy, but also in Italy. The first date of his concert tour is the one scheduled at the Unipol Arena in Casalecchio di Reno, nearby Bologna, the April 2. A live to which a new concert has been added in the last few hours a Milan, or rather in Assago, at the Mediolanum Forum on May 9. The American singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist King Princess will open her lives. Tickets are available on the TicketOne circuit and in all authorized sales points.

Why did the story between Shawn and Camila end?

In the last few days with a history on Instagram joint, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have made it known that they have ended their romance, while remaining on good terms. A breakup that came suddenly, without much explanation, after months of sharing their love very closely, especially during the lockdown in Miami. They looked happy, but according to reports from the portal People in one article, the return to ‘normal life’ and to their respective careers he would slowly push them away, until he realized that history might not go on.

