Dates and times: Champions League semifinal matches defined

The UEFA Champions League already has its four semi-finalists. Real Madrid, Villarreal, Manchester City and Liverpool are the teams that will fight to enter the final in Paris.

The two Spanish teams had a good result in the first leg (a 3-1 win in London for Real Madrid and a 1-0 victory for Villarreal at home), but they had to suffer to seal their place in the semi-finals and the sensations they transmitted one and the other were very different.

While Real Madrid was subjugated by Chelsea throughout the game and only at the end was rescued by Rodrygo Goes and Karim Benzema, the authors of the white goals after the ‘Blues’ managed to turn the tie around, Villarreal once again stood up to almighty Bayern Munich and the classification was deserved.