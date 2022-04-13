Sports

Dates and times: Champions League semifinal matches defined

Madrid Spain.

The UEFA Champions League already has its four semi-finalists. Real Madrid, Villarreal, Manchester City and Liverpool are the teams that will fight to enter the final in Paris.

The two Spanish teams had a good result in the first leg (a 3-1 win in London for Real Madrid and a 1-0 victory for Villarreal at home), but they had to suffer to seal their place in the semi-finals and the sensations they transmitted one and the other were very different.

While Real Madrid was subjugated by Chelsea throughout the game and only at the end was rescued by Rodrygo Goes and Karim Benzema, the authors of the white goals after the ‘Blues’ managed to turn the tie around, Villarreal once again stood up to almighty Bayern Munich and the classification was deserved.

Manchester City left Atlético de Madrid on the way and the other English club Liverpool did the same against Benfica, with whom they drew 3-3 in the second leg, closing the tie with a 6-4 aggregate.

CROSSES

It will be a semi-final Spain vs England. In search of its 14th continental crown, Real Madrid will seek the Champions League final against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

For its part, Villarreal, who reached their second semi-final in the top European competition, will face Liverpool.

The semifinals of the Champions League will be played on April 26 and 27 (first leg) and May 3 and 4 (second leg).

The matches, both first and second leg, can be seen through the ESPN channel from 1:00 PM, Honduras time.

DATE OF THE SEMIFINALS

FIRST LEG MATCHES (April 27)
Liverpool v Villarreal
Manchester City v Real Madrid

RETURN MATCHES (May 4)
Real Madrid-Manchester City
Villarreal-Liverpool

