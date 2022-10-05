dates, featured films and star guests

Sitges pays homage in its 55th edition to the virtual reality worlds that emerged from the video games of tron through its posters and with the screening of the innovative 1982 Disney science-fiction classic. The horror and fantasy film competition of the Catalan coastal town opens this Thursday, October 6 and will end on Sunday, October 16 with the no less classic marathon sessions that include most of the most outstanding films seen in these eleven days.

The title chosen for the opening session is Venus of Jaume Balaguero invoking the spirit of the tales of Lovecraft, and the closing will be To the Bones: Bones and All of Luca Guadagnino, a tender and romantic story, but with a surprising treatment. Its protagonists are cannibals. And between the two no less than 283 works, including feature films and shorts, will have been screened at the festival.

Also, after two years without being held due to the pandemic, the zombie-walk. On Saturday, October 8, starting at eight in the afternoon, it will be the moment to unleash the zombie that we carry inside, suitably made up and with the corresponding rags and costumes. to walk the streets of the town. The parade will feature two exceptional guests, the Oscar-winning French director Michel Hazanavicius (The Artist) and his wife the actress Berenice Bejo who will also present their new film at the festival, Cut!remake of the Japanese One Cut of the Dead.

The fantastic official section

With long-awaited films and gems to discover among its numerous sections, one of the main points of attention is the selection which is part of the competition for the María Awardsan award whose name honors the android from the silent film classic metropolis by Fritz Lang. Sitges has been characterized, in recent years, by the high number of films that compete in this section and this edition will not be an exception with 32 movies.

Smoker fait tousser Chi-Fou-Mi Productions

Some, despite not having been released among us yet, are already well known as Pearl of Ti West or You Won’t Be Alone by Macedonian-Australian director Goran Stolevski. Nor will there be a lack of new films from unclassifiable filmmakers. Frenchman Quentin Dupieux, and with two films, Incroyable mais vrai Y Smoker fait tousseror the British Peter Strickland with Gourmet Flux. Along with filmmakers trying to make a name for themselves in the genre.

There will be, among others, the Finnish Hanna Bergholm with Ego (Hatching)the British Hanna Bergholm with the biopic Emilythe Mexican Michelle Garza with bone basketthe French Léa Mysius with the five devilsthe British Thomas Hardiman with Jellyfish Deluxethe Irishman Lorcan Finnegan with Nocebothe American Andrew Semans with resurrection or the Danish Christian Tafdrup with Speak No Evil. And, from South Korea, Project Wolf Hunting by Kim Hong-seon.

the spanish harvest

Among the more than thirty films in the official competition section, five are Spanish productions. The chosen ones have been amazing elise by Sadrac González-Perellón, Irati by Paul Urkijo piety by Eduardo Casanova Old by Raúl Cerezo and Fernando González and the animation of Unicorn Wars by Alberto Vazquez.

‘Old’ Filmax

In the contest as a whole, the greatest presence will be Spanish productions, no less than 74. They are followed in number by the Americans with 38.

Outside the official competition it will be possible to see, for example, as bestas by Rodrigo Sorogoyen little pig by Carlota Pereda The Antares Paradox by Luis Tinoco manticore by Carlos Vermut, two chapters of the series ¡Garcia!also a new batch of episodes of stories not to sleep or the documentary [REC] terror without pause by Diego Lopez-Fernandez.

other sections

From the most unrestrained or bloody terror of the Midnight-X-treme section to the thrillers of Órbita, the most risky works or new filmmakers from Nuevas Visiones or the classics. Lovers of the genre will find more than interesting proposals. A brief sample is made up of the new exploration of humans and androids by Saying goodbye to Yang with Colin Farrell, the South Korean espionage thriller hunt by Lee Jung-Jae or Emergency Declaration by Han Jae-rim, recalling the disaster movies of the Airport saga in the 70s.

‘Halloween: The End’ Universal

Hoping to surprise the spectators we will have the Filipina Eleanor Will Never Die by Martika Ramírez Escobar, Little Flower of the Argentinian Santiago Miter (who is currently exciting with Argentina, 1985), Watcher by Chloe Okuno or ShinUltraman by Shinji Higuchi. And there will be no shortage of animated feature films, the latest in zombie stories or documentaries like Lynch/Oz or, around the Mad Max universe, we will have Beyond the Wasteland. Also the presentation of the first two episodes of the midnight club by Mike Flanagan.

And, closing a new trilogy, Halloween: The Endthe finishing touch to the fight between Michael Myers and Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), is one of the star titles. But, finally, and due to the commercial strategies of the Universal production company at a global level, you can only have one sessioninstead of the three planned, on Thursday the 13th in the afternoon, before its premiere in Spanish cinemas the following day, Friday the 14th.

star guests

Without a doubt, one of the stars with the greatest pull will be Eva Green. The actress who became known with dreamers de Bertolucci will attend to support the screening of Nocebo of the Irish Lorcan Finnegan.

Eva Green at the Cesar Awards 2020 GTRES

As honorees, the directors Edgar Wright, Neil Marshall, Ti West, Quentin Dupieux Y Masaaki Yuasa will receive the prize The Time Machine. Legendary makeup and special effects specialist Colin Arthurof Conan the barbarian o The endless story to Abre los ojos de Amenábar, will be rewarded with the special Grand Prize.

And a key filmmaker of the Italian giallo, the veteran Dario Argento, will have the honor of receiving a new award, the Golden Honorary Award. In addition, she will present her new dark thriller occhiali neri.

The list of honorees is completed with the composer Claudio Simonetti with the Méliès d’Or, the actress and director Astrid Frank (which stood out in the 70s for its erotic comedies) with an Honorary Maria and the iconic porn actress of the 70s and 80s brigitte lahaie with the Nosferatu award from the Brigadoon parallel alternative section.

And more familiar faces that will walk the red carpet. Robert Englundthe one and only Freddie Krueger, and Lee Jung JaeThe protagonist of the series the squid game to present his aforementioned thriller hunt.

Regarding the national presence: Nacho Vigalondo, Javier Gurruchaga, Javier Gutiérrez, Ester Expósito, Jaume Balagueró, Álex de la Iglesia, Carolina Bang, Joaquín Reyes, Ernesto Sevilla, Carlos Areces, Eduardo Casanova, María León, Ana Polvorosa, Macarena Gómez either Rodrigo Sorogoyen.

