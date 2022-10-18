Dating apps scare away Camila Cabello

Like many people, Camila Cabello one day signed up on a dating app to maybe find her soul mate. Unfortunately for her, this experience did not convince her at all. “I was on a dating app for 24 hours and then I left,” the 25-year-old singer told the show. The Drew Barrymore Show”. It must be said that his interlocutors had nothing charming. “The first guy that contacted me was an aspiring singer-songwriter from Nashville and it freaked me out because I felt like someone might be using me,” she explained. .