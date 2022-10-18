Entertainment

Dating apps scare away Camila Cabello

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 1 23 minutes read

Posted

Camila CabelloDating apps scared him away

Singer Camila Cabello is not a fan of the virtual when it comes to finding love.

Camila Cabello prefers meeting people in real life rather than on apps.

Camila Cabello prefers meeting people in real life rather than on apps.

IMAGO/NurPhoto

Like many people, Camila Cabello one day signed up on a dating app to maybe find her soul mate. Unfortunately for her, this experience did not convince her at all. “I was on a dating app for 24 hours and then I left,” the 25-year-old singer told the show.The Drew Barrymore Show”. It must be said that his interlocutors had nothing charming. “The first guy that contacted me was an aspiring singer-songwriter from Nashville and it freaked me out because I felt like someone might be using me,” she explained. .

As a result, the Cuban-American star, who made a duet with Stromae, prefers to meet people in another way, going out with his friends: “When you try to meet new people, you will meet guys who will be validated by your friends, which is great!” Ironically, in August 2022, the one who separated from Shawn Mendes in 2021, after two years of relationshipwas seen kissing a certain Austin Kevitch, creator of a dating app reserved for high-class members.

(lja)

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 1 23 minutes read

Related Articles

Whering: a sustainable fashion app to buy less and never ask yourself ‘what to wear’

3 mins ago

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber photographed very complicit, Internet users do not believe their eyes (photo)

4 mins ago

How was the relationship of Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens

14 mins ago

Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s car is the most expensive luxury car of all time

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button