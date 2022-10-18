Dating apps scare away Camila Cabello
Posted
Camila CabelloDating apps scared him away
Singer Camila Cabello is not a fan of the virtual when it comes to finding love.
Like many people, Camila Cabello one day signed up on a dating app to maybe find her soul mate. Unfortunately for her, this experience did not convince her at all. “I was on a dating app for 24 hours and then I left,” the 25-year-old singer told the show.The Drew Barrymore Show”. It must be said that his interlocutors had nothing charming. “The first guy that contacted me was an aspiring singer-songwriter from Nashville and it freaked me out because I felt like someone might be using me,” she explained. .
As a result, the Cuban-American star, who made a duet with Stromae, prefers to meet people in another way, going out with his friends: “When you try to meet new people, you will meet guys who will be validated by your friends, which is great!” Ironically, in August 2022, the one who separated from Shawn Mendes in 2021, after two years of relationshipwas seen kissing a certain Austin Kevitch, creator of a dating app reserved for high-class members.
(lja)