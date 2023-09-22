Charles Oliveira is one of those fighters that even the opposing camp avoids talking nonsense about. One of the most beloved personalities in the UFC, Oliveira has always been in good favor with fans.

While a recent meme fest on ‘Du Bronx’ is trending on social media, fans are only cheering on the former UFC champion through these hilarious jokes. Oliveira has also taken it as his own game and has responded to some of them in his own cheerful style.

This trend probably started with rumors of Oliveira dating Taylor Swift or Ice Spice. This later turned into a viral trend, where fans were jokingly creating fake news about Oliveira, making him look better and citing reputable media outlets as sources.

Recently, Twitter account @hokage_mma suggested that Oliveira is the ‘baby daddy’ of former adult actress Lana Rhodes and the father of her newborn child, Milo. One fan wrote:

“He was a guy she met at an afterparty in Vegas. (…) She doesn’t know his name but she knows the champion has a name.”

in bus in bus A source very close to Lana Rhodes revealed in an interview who the father of her child is @TMZ_Sports , “He was a guy she met at an afterparty in Vegas. (…) She doesn’t know his name but she knows the champion has a name.” (Via @TMZ_Sports ,

Memes have since followed, featuring ridiculous scenes of Charles Oliveira getting a $400 million contract with porn site Brazzers, being nominated for a Nobel Prize, etc.

See more comments below:

,Oliveira will not extend his UFC contract when it expires this December. Charles has optioned his talents to a rival MMA promotion: Brazzers, signing him to a massive $400 million dollar contract!?!”

“Oliveira is named Times Person of the Year.”

“@CharlesDoBronxs to receive Nobel Peace Prize for his charitable work in the jungles of Brazil.”

Ice Spice and Charles Oliveira are reportedly dating (@via/purnviolence)

Breaking Breaking Charles Oliveira will not extend his UFC contract when it expires this December. Charles has chosen to take his talents to a rival MMA promotion: Brazzers, signing a massive $400 million dollar contract!?! (Source: @MMAJunkie,

Breaking: Charles Oliveira has been named Times Person of the Year.

Charles Oliveira has overtaken Leon Edwards in terms of having the most aesthetic physique. (Source: @MensHealthMag



Charles Oliveira (

Source: today’s fresh news:Charles Oliveira ( @CharlesDoBronxs ) to receive the Nobel Peace Prize for his charitable work in the favelas of Brazil.Source: @Nobel Prize



According to a release today, Charles Oliveira has partnered with Club Penguin to bring the site back in late 2023 (via Breaking:According to a release today, Charles Oliveira has partnered with Club Penguin to bring the site back in late 2023 (via @TMZ

Charles Oliveira wins People Magazine’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ award for 2023 Via @People

Charles Oliveira had a sweet reaction to Taylor Swift and Ice Spice dating rumors.

Benil Dariush reportedly had poor weight cut ahead of his UFC 289 loss against Charles Oliveira

Despite losing only once since 2018, Charles Oliveira was a bit underwhelming in his bout against Benil Dariush in the co-main event at UFC 289. However, the former UFC champion once again proved what he’s made of, scoring ‘Benny’ with an upset victory in the first round.

However, Dariush’s teammate Marvin Vettori claims that a poor weight cut may have also played a role in leading to the fight. Emphasizing Dariush’s reluctance to use this as an excuse, Vettori recently told Shakil Mahjouri:

“I know he doesn’t even want to say it because of course it was, he doesn’t want to make any excuses. Which she’s not…I think there was a little glitch with the weight cut, or something. But at the same time, we all have terrible weight loss and I know it’s not him – he’s not saying it as an excuse, just because it happened.’

See Vettori’s comments below: