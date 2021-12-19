Datome stopped in the pre-race. Fourth quarter of rare mental dullness

Ettore Messina comments on the Trieste knockout of his Olimpia Milano, the first in the LBA: «Congratulations to Franco, and to his team. They won with merit recovering in the fourth quarter ».

The revelation is the stop of Gigi Datome: «For us a race that started with Datome getting hurt in the warm-up, the last pearl of bad luck that we were missing. As you know we are without many important players but this is not the problem (of the match, ed) ».

On the match clear analysis that focuses on the final: «We took an important advantage of six points, which in a match with such a low score had a value at the end of the third quarter. Then we played a quarter-quarter of rare mental dullness. We have done all sorts of things in terms of turnovers and bad choices. We could have equalized with Troy’s shot, which was a very good shot, but when you play such a poor last quarter away you have little to complain about ».

On the choices of turnover and the absence, today, of playmaking: «It’s not that we leave Rodriguez and Delaney out for fun. If we don’t want to run the risk of injuries, they and Hines, who are also the most advanced in years, with a EuroLeague game ahead, must be protected from muscle injuries. It is not a question of the importance of the match, then it is obvious that we miss it ».

And there is also space for the Shields story: «There are no players who come and join, you just risk confusion. On Tuesday Shields will do the surgery, they’ll look inside, and understand the extent of the injury. If severe or very severe. Let’s hope it’s just serious ».