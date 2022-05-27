daughter Blue Ivy looks like Rihanna, netizens shocked

By vanessa



– Published on May 27, 2022 at 23:07

Blue Ivy is now very big, since she is 10 years old! And his physical change quickly reacted to Internet users. The proof in this article.

On January 7, 2012, Beyonce and Jay Z become parents for the first time. So it’s been 10 years since Blue Ivy was born. And her parents are doing everything to preserve their daughter’s image on social networks. On her Instagram account, Beyoncé does not publish too many photos of her children… Moreover, the last snapshot of Blue Ivy on the social network dates from December 2021. So when a photo of the little girl leaked, the fans were more than delighted! And recently, the little girl was seen at the concert of Olivia Rodrigo. A rather dark photo which nevertheless suggests that the little girl has grown well!

And as you can see, Blue Ivy looks suspiciously like Rihanna on this photo ! If the latter had not just given birth and no one had specified that it was the daughter of Beyonce, we could clearly have confused them. Moreover, Internet users were quite surprised by the resemblance between the star of the song and Blue Ivy. On the social network with the blue logo, they did not hesitate to let it be known through the comments.

Twitterers shocked by Blue Ivy’s physical change

“But when did Blue Ivy grow up like this? Swear it doesn’t look like a mix of Beyoncé, Rihanna and Solange in this pic? Thin at 10, to be so tall! (…) You see?? 10 years!!! She took the size of her father (…) Guys, I thought it was Rihanna! (…) She has become a real little… finally big… adolescent girl (…) Blue Ivy? I thought it was Rihanna huh (…) I clearly thought it was Rihanna”, we could read on the social network with the blue logo. There is no doubt that the day when Beyonce will unveil a new photo of her daughterit will talk a lot!