Daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt: the testimony of her biological mother – People – Culture

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt face a new challenge with the biological mother of his daughter Zahara, Mentewab Dawit Lebiso. The woman from Ethiopia who has been demanding that they be able to talk to her for several years gave a new interview in which she recounted the details of her story and the reasons that prompted her to give the little girl up for adoption.

The 46-year-old movie star legally adopted Zahara as a six-month-old baby from an orphanage in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, in 2005.

At that time, the little girl had the name of Yemsrach, who later, during the adoption procedures with her husband, decided to change to Zahara. However, now the biological mother of the little girl reappeared and spoke about the tragic way in which she conceived the minor, and said that she was forced to get away from the little girl because she could not take care of her.

“My baby was on the verge of death. She was malnourished and was not even able to cry. I was desperate and decided to walk away, instead of seeing my girl die., he said in the last interview with the ‘Reuters’ agency. In addition, he said that the little girl, whose original name means ‘Good news’, was the product of a rape that he never told her family, since in her community it is frowned upon for a woman to be abused.

The woman explained that when she decided to tell her family the truth about her pregnancy, they disowned her and expelled her from her tribe. In between, she had to seek refuge in Hossana, where her baby was finally born. According to the woman’s story, her economic situation “was not the best” and her daughter suffered the consequences of the poverty she suffered.

Mentewab’s desperation led her to seek help from her relatives, but when she couldn’t find it, her mother advised her to give the newborn up for adoption.

I would like to have some kind of contact, I would like to see your face. I would ask Angelina to let me talk to her

Angelina and Brad adopted the little girl in July 2005, at that time, the actress explained that Zahara Marley did not have a biological mothersince he had died of AIDS.

Although the adoption was legal, given that a court in Addis Ababa “approved the procedure after studying the document” written by Zahara’s grandmother, which mentioned that “the baby’s mother had died and that she was too poor to raise her”, two years later, Mentewab reappeared for the first time and rejected the releases made by her relatives and explained that she wanted her back, according to the news agency.

Before entering into a relationship with Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie adopted Maddox, her eldest son. However, when she began her relationship with the actor, they did not hesitate to adopt Zahara and Pax Thien.

In these years, women reaffirmed his gratitude towards the actress from ‘Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life’, as he gave her the life she could never have given him, and insisted on making contact with her daughter.

“My daughter is very lucky to be adopted by a world famous woman. I wish you the best of luck. Angelina Jolie has been more of a mother to her than me. She’s been with her since she was a baby, but that doesn’t mean I don’t miss her.”Held.

For this reason, he made a request to the actress and her ex-husband to be able to speak with the teenager. “I would like to have some kind of contact, I would like to see her face. I would ask Angelina to let me talk to her. I don’t want money from Angelina, she doesn’t have to give me money, I just want to talk to Zahara, “she said. In an interview he gave to the ‘Daily Mail’ in 2017, Lebiso insisted that he wants to be part of Zahara’s life: “Please, let me talk to my daughter.”

So far, Mentewab has not received any response from either Brad or Angelina. In addition, the biological mother always pointed out that she is aware that the best thing for Zahara is to stay with the actress, who is already the mother of Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Shiloh, 15, and the twins Knox and Vivienne, of 12.

THE NATION (ARGENTINA)- GDA

