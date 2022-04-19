Daughter of Camilo and Evaluna Montaner: Ricardo Montaner responds to criticism of his granddaughter Indigo | Famous
The girl, who is the fifth granddaughter for the Venezuelan, was born on April 6, as announced Wake up America. It was three days later when the couple of singers revealed the first photos of the baby and birth.
Ricardo Montaner: criticized for the birth of Indigo
Once it was made public, too dedicated an affectionate video message to his granddaughter and last weekend he shared on Twitter the sad news that he and the baby faced their “first separation” temporary, because he had work commitments.
He also said on Instagram that he was declaring himself “the president” of the girl’s “fan club.” In addition, his wife Marlene Rodríguez also posted a photo on Instagram showing Indigo’s feet.
This image served to publicize the launching a clothing line for baby inspired by her granddaughter.
In the midst of this, in the eyes of the Venezuelan singer, the first criticisms came because there are those who consider that a fuss is being made before the birth of the new member of the family.
” fuss guara with that child (sic) Indigo! Not even if the Virgin Mary had given birth to him! He is a normal grandson like any other. I don’t understand how much! It’s not the Baby Jesus, ok“, wrote a follower on Twitter.
Montaner took only six minutes to respond to the statement with the following words: ” you are right, dude. Guaro and ‘bag'”.
Guaro is the way people from the east, south and southeast of the current state of Lara, Venezuela are known.
‘Bolsa’ is a colloquial way that some Venezuelans use to refer to certain situations that seem silly to them.
With that answer, Ricardo Montaner settled the criticism, since he no longer issued any other comment on the matter. There was also no reply from the person who pointed it out.