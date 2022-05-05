Daughter of Canelo Álvarez confesses how their relationship is and what is coming for her 15 years

Saúl Canelo Álvarez is about to step into the ring to face Dmitry Bivol this Saturday, May 7, and although he is focused, he is still watching the career of his daughter, Emily Cinnamon Álvarez Beltrán, who competed for the first time in the Longines Champion World Tour in Mexico City, where she shared what her relationship with her father is like and what is coming for her a few months after her 15th birthday.

The athlete has been recognized for her skill with horses. On her social network account, she shares photos and videos of her performances in horse riding competitions, a discipline that she acquired thanks to her father.

How is Canelo Álvarez’s relationship with his daughter who will soon turn 15?

Emily is 14 years old, she lives with her mother in Guadalajara, Jalisco, but she has always kept in touch with her father, who has supported her in everything she needed, including her sports career, which she took thanks to the opportunity that the horse breed fighter.

As an athlete, he is proud of me since he has supported me since Chia, he always wants to see me grow more,” said the rider, who was interviewed after a horse riding competition, a sport she has practiced since she was a child. “My dad has always had horses and there (I started),” he shared in an interview with the Tony Stars TV channel.

In addition, she said that she does not see her father as the great world champion boxer, but as her father, who has supported her beyond not being with her mother.

I always say, obviously I am proud that my dad is such a person, that he loves his job and that he wants to continue and be better every day, but for me he is my dad, he is just another human being, no He is the person he is, for me he is my dad and he will always be that way,” he shared.

Precisely her mother, Karen Beltrán, also made known what she thinks that her daughter has her father as a reference, because being so successful she has a good example to follow.

For Emily it is a very big engine, because since she was very little she has seen him fight for all his dreams and has seen that everything he has wanted to accomplish has come true for him. I think it is something very strong to see that her father has come so far and she has it in her blood, the blood of a champion, “said Saúl Álvarez’s ex-partner, with whom he had Emily when the boxer was barely 17 years old. age.

It will be next October 12 when Emily turns 15 and she shared that she already has some plans, although not everything is well decided about her celebration, in which Saúl Canelo Álvarez is expected to be present to be with her daughter.