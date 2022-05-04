Sports

Daughter of Canelo Álvarez confesses how their relationship is and what is coming for her 15 years

Saúl Canelo Álvarez is about to step into the ring to face Dmitry Bivol this Saturday, May 7, and although he is focused, he is still watching the career of his daughter, Emily Cinnamon Álvarez Beltrán, who competed for the first time in the Longines Champion World Tour in Mexico City, where she shared what her relationship with her father is like and what is coming for her a few months after her 15th birthday.

The athlete has been recognized for her skill with horses. On her social network account, she shares photos and videos of her performances in horse riding competitions, a discipline that she acquired thanks to her father.

