Daughter of Canelo Álvarez stuck out her tongue at Dimitry Bivol | VIDEO

The hours before the fight between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez Y Dimitry Bivol they had a funny moment thanks to the occurrences of Maria Fernandathe daughter of the boxer from Guadalajara, who showed his tongue to the Russian while both fighters offered a press conference.

The spoiled Canelo appeared on the stand to catch her father, who lovingly placed her by his side while speaking to the media, without expecting what he would do.

And it is that everything was going normally until the promoter Eddie Hearn was encouraged to question Canelo on his rival this Saturday, a serious moment that was interrupted.

“He is a very good fighter, he has great ability and he is a solid champion at 175 pounds. But I believe in my abilities and in my ability to take this fight”, affirmed the Mexican champion while his daughter wrinkled her nose and stuck her tongue out at the WBA light heavyweight champion.

Who is Maria Fernanda Alvarez?

She is the only daughter of Canelo Álvarez with Fernanda Gómez and she is the one who usually accompanies the boxer in each function that is presented, always by her mother’s side.

She is the third of the children of the multi-champion from Guadalajara, behind Emily Cinnamon and Mía, and only ahead of Saúl Adiel, the youngest of the descendants.