Moscow – Daria Duginadaughter of the leader of the neo-Eurasianist movement, Alexander Duginone of the close allies of the Russian president Vladimir Putindied when a bomb exploded in the car he was driving, the Russian Investigative Committee (CIR) reported on Sunday.

According to the CIR, the explosion occurred last night around 9:00 pm Moscow time (6:00 pm Puerto Rico time), when Dúguina, 29, a journalist and political scientist, was driving on a highway on the outskirts of Moscow.

The leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, Denis Pushilin, directly accused the kyiv government of being behind the attack.

“In an attempt to eliminate Alexander Dugin, the terrorists of the Ukrainian regime have killed his daughter,” he wrote on Telegram.

An adviser to the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky denied this Sunday that kyiv is involved in the attack.

“I stress that Ukraine has nothing to do with this, because we are not a criminal state like the Russian Federation, nor are we a terrorist state,” he pointed Mikhailo Podolyakone of Zelensky’s advisers, in televised remarks.

Instead, he noted that Russia has begun to “disintegrate internally” and that various political groups are beginning to engage in a power struggle.

As part of this ideological redistribution, “informative pressure” on society is growing and the war in Ukraine is being used as an escape route, while nationalist sectors are becoming more radicalized, Podolyak said.

For his part, the Russian senator Andrei Klishasdescribed the attack as an “enemy attack” and demanded that its material and intellectual authors be brought to justice.

The philosopher Alexander Dugin60, considered one of the ideologues who has most influenced Kremlin policy in recent years, has been under US sanctions since 2015 for “actions or policies that threaten peace, security, stability or the sovereignty or territorial integrity of Ukraine”.

In March 2022, after the beginning of the Russian “special military operation” in Ukraine, his deceased daughter was also sanctioned by the United States, for her work as director of the United World International (UWI) portal, described by Washington as “a media of misinformation”.