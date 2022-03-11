Daughter of Cristián de la Fuente and Angelica Castro recovers after being shot in a trap “She is out of vital risk”

This Thursday, March 10, the actor Christian of the Source He was traveling in his car with his daughter on their way back from the Lo Barnechea Golf Club when they were approached by two individuals at gunpoint to seize the vehicle. In the escape maneuver, one of the assailants fired at the vehicle and injured the minor who, fortunately, is out of life-threatening.

The young woman’s mother, the driver Angelica Castro, was the one who announced the news through his Instagram account. “I ask you to please pray for Lau, we need all her good energies at this time. Today they set up Cristián and now Lau is entering the pavilion,” was what Castro wrote.

