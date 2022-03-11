Daughter of Cristián de la Fuente and Angelica Castro recovers after being shot in a trap “She is out of vital risk”

This Thursday, March 10, the actor Christian of the Source He was traveling in his car with his daughter on their way back from the Lo Barnechea Golf Club when they were approached by two individuals at gunpoint to seize the vehicle. In the escape maneuver, one of the assailants fired at the vehicle and injured the minor who, fortunately, is out of life-threatening.

The young woman’s mother, the driver Angelica Castro, was the one who announced the news through his Instagram account. “I ask you to please pray for Lau, we need all her good energies at this time. Today they set up Cristián and now Lau is entering the pavilion,” was what Castro wrote.

The news was confirmed by Carabineros, specifically by the Subprefect John Manuel Villaloboswho pointed out in a part collected by Diario La Cuarta that: “Indeed today around 4:40 p.m. the victim while traveling in a private vehicle, in the company of his daughter, while preparing to enter this condominium is approached by two unknown subjects, one standing and the other I was waiting for the first on board a motorcycle”.

The assault on Cristián de la Fuente and the shooting of his daughter

The news quickly circulated on social networks minutes after learning of the situation experienced by the former driver of Venga Conmigo and his daughter. And it was Subprefect Villalobos who provided background and detailed: “In the first instance, the stranger hits the car window, before this the driver flees the place suddenly and before this the antisocial extracts a firearm with which he shoots at least on one occasion, which the ballistic projectile hits the companion of the victim, in this case the minor, injuring her in one of her lower limbs”.

I add that “Next, the criminal boards the motorcycle where he was expected by the other criminal and they flee the place… We have not yet been able to link to a second vehicle, if based on the investigation that is being carried out and the cameras that are being made visible there would be a vehicle linked to the motorcycle”.

For his part, Cristián de la Fuente expressed the following through his Instagram account shortly after: “Please pray A LOT Laura has just entered the pavilion. Pray the bullet didn’t do too much damage. Jail for these HDP”

Out of life threatening

Carabineros indicated that despite being seriously injured, the minor “He is out of vital risk” and it was also learned that the shot affected “his lower right extremity, which was injured,” according to the Sub-prefect.

At the moment it is expected that the daughter of Cristián de la Fuente and Angélica Castro will recover from the injury, while the whereabouts of the antisocials who have not been identified are found, for which there is no, until the closing of this edition, arrested or suspected.