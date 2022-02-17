Daughter of Diego Verdaguer reveals the reasons why no one knew that the singer was sick

After being diagnosed with COVID-19, and with some complications, the world was paralyzed when the sudden death of the Argentine singer, Diego Verdaguer, was announced.

The star died at the age of 70 at his home in Los Angeles, California after complications that COVID-19 left in his body, for which he could no longer stand it and died.

Since then, a series of versions have come to light that pointed to the singer and his wife, Amanda Miguel, as anti-vaccine people, and against the pandemic.

But María Victoria, daughter of the two confirmed that Verdaguer did have their respective doses, but the deterioration he had led to his death despite having released the virus.

It is worth mentioning that the death of the Argentine interpreter impacted the Spanish-speaking world, since it was not known that he was ill, until the day of his death.

And it is that at that same time, it was announced that he had been hospitalized since last December, not only because of the virus, but also because of the rest of its complications.

But now, it is her daughter who reveals the reasons why she and her mother decided to keep the star’s illness in the public eye, and until now she tells it.

Family problems?

Only a few weeks have passed since the singer died and until now, his daughter Ana Victoria was honest for the first time about why they decided to hide her father’s illness.

The also singer was seen in the Basilica of Guadalupe, and explained that the decision not to communicate her father’s hospitalization is as simple as keeping a private personal life.

“We decided to keep quiet; privately, because first we never imagine the outcome of the story, and second because we don’t have to say everything either. I think that we have identified ourselves as a family that knows how to divide into a clear line what is the show and what is your home. It was not a thing that we were with the desire to communicate for our personal reasons and it honestly surprised us all, ”she said.

And it is that there was much speculation that the singer Ana Victoria and her mother Amanda Miguel had a bad relationship with Diego Verdaguer’s eldest daughter, Ximena.

The relationship with my sister is very good, it always was. Everything my father created is beautiful. He always instilled in me and my mother that we were a beautiful family and I think that another of his great dreams is being fulfilled because we are all super united, ”he mentioned.

Ana Victoria also took a few moments to share that her father’s remains were going to be divided and half would rest in Mexico, a country that she always considered her second home.

“A part of them is going to be here (in the Basilica) and another part is going to be in Hollywood, it was a place that he loved. And here of course because the Virgin of Guadalupe is there, whom we venerate and have at the entrance of the house, in our bedroom, everywhere,” he concluded.

GBR.