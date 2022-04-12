Daughter of Edith González reappears and looks like her clone, they are identical. | instagram special

Daughter of Edith González reappears and looks like her clone, they are identical. It is what the followers of the great actress have pointed out after observing the new image that circulates in social networks of the young woman.

And it is that almost three years after leaving of Edith González, an actress remembered by great TV soaps What “Wild Heart”, “Salome”, “Never forget you” and more, it is his daughter who has continued his legacy. Constance Creel Not only has she assured that she would like to be an actress, but she has already taken over her mother’s social media account so as not to continue the projects they had together and more.

At 17 years old, Constance Creel has made a new life next to his father, Mexican politician Santiago Creelwho with the support of his wife and daughters has done everything possible to guide the young woman, always respecting and caring for the memory of Edith Gonzalez.

Yes ok, Constance Creel She is the universal heiress of all the assets of Edith Gonzaleztoday it is clear that she has also inherited her beauty and her bearing, because in a new image that has circulated in networks the resemblance of the young woman with her beautiful mother is very great, for her followers it has been like seeing Edith again.

Constance appears with a Euphoria style makeup and shows how much he has grown within a few months of coming of age. During this time, the young woman has focused on her studies and supporting various social causes as her mother instilled in her, including this past March 8, she attended the demonstration for Women’s Day and shared a statement against the violence they suffer. women in Mexico and the world.

Edith González’s most beloved telenovela returns to television

Another thing that has made the followers of Edith Gonzalez is the confirmation that in mid-May the retransmission of “Wild Heart”a telenovela that starred alongside Eduardo Palomo and marked a before and after in his career.

15 years after its last broadcast in Mexico, this version of “Corazón Salvaje” will be remasteredso the followers of Edith González and the entire cast will be able to enjoy a great quality of image, sound and thus enjoy all the details of the story that fell in love with the world.

“Corazón Salvaje” will be broadcast through the channel Tlnovelas and it is expected that the summaries will be available on its YouTube channel, thus paying a new tribute to the great Edith Gonzalez.