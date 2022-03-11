Daughter of Edith González reappears to raise her voice for women’s rights

EFE Latam Videos

Mariupol blockade continues as civilians evacuated in the north

International Writing, March 10 (EFE).- Fifteen days after the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Ukrainian forces continue to resist the offensive from different directions while several thousand civilians have been evacuated from other cities, especially in the north, thanks to the humanitarian corridors agreed between the parties. The population of Mariupol, a city of half a million inhabitants, has no electricity, no water, no food, not even for children; and people are getting sick from the intense cold, the head of the Red Cross office in this city besieged by Russian troops, Sasha Volkov, warned today in a telephone conversation with his colleagues from the organization’s International Committee (ICRC). . CORRIDORS IN THE NORTH AND BLOCKADE IN MARIUPOL The situation is very different between the north and the south, and thus the humanitarian corridor agreed between Ukraine and Russia to evacuate the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol (located in the southeast, between the annexed peninsula of Crimea and the pro-Russian separatist region of Donbas) is completely blocked, while the open one around Kiev is working. Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister and Responsible for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Irina Vereshchuk said that on Wednesday more than 20,000 people were evacuated from towns in the Kiev region. “More than 20,000 people were evacuated yesterday from the cities of Irpin, Bucha, Gostomel, Vorzel and others in the Kiev region,” Vereshchuk told reporters. In the last two days, some 60,000 people have been evacuated from towns in the Sumy region (northeast) in the direction of Poltava. “All those who asked for it put to be evacuated”, she affirmed. For his part, the head of the military administration of the Kharkov region, Oleg Sinegubov, said that this Thursday about 1,600 civilians have been evacuated from the town of Izium. “In total 44 buses left, this means about 1,600 people. Tomorrow we will continue the evacuation,” Sinegubov told Rada television channel. In Moscow, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov told a news conference that the forces of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) “have advanced a kilometer into the city of Mariupol from the north.” DIPLOMACY FAILS Meanwhile, the diplomatic attempt to reach a cessation of hostilities, with the meeting held in Antalya (Turkey) between the foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine, Sergei Lavrov and Dmitro Kuleba, has not been successful, and both ended the meeting with no other agreement than to keep the dialogue open. “I have come with a humanitarian objective. To open a humanitarian corridor for people who want to leave Mariupol. Unfortunately, Minister Lavrov was not in a position to commit,” Kuleba told the media after the brief meeting. RUSSIA CHARGES HOSPITAL BOMBING TO PROVOCATION On Wednesday a bombing of a children’s hospital took place in that city, with three dead and seventeen wounded, according to Ukrainian sources. “To date it is known that after the terrorist attack on the children’s hospital in Mariupol by Russian planes, some seventeen people (including children, women and health personnel) were injured,” according to data from the City Council collected by the Interfax-Ukraine agency. But Lavrov denied that there were patients in that hospital and accused “the Western media” of only presenting “the Ukrainian point of view.” “Absolutely no mission to attack ground targets has been carried out by Russian aircraft in the Mariupol area,” Russian defense spokesman Igor Konashenkov said. “It is a real provocation orchestrated by the authorities. from Kiev,” he said. According to the latest figures from UN agencies, since the beginning of the Russian offensive in Ukraine under the pretext of defending the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, 549 civilians have been killed and almost 1,000 injured. PUTIN CHALLENGES SANCTIONS Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin today referred to the draconian sanctions imposed by the West after the invasion of Ukraine and the decision of hundreds of foreign companies to cease their activities or withdraw from Russia and assured that the country will be able to overcome them. “We are not going to close ourselves off from anyone, we are open to working with all our foreign partners who wish to do so. The rights of foreign investors and colleagues who stay in Russia and work in Russia must be reliably protected,” he said at a meeting with members of his government collected by Russian agencies. But he added: “I ask the government not to lose sight of this, before those who are going to close their production plants, here we must act decisively… external management will have to be introduced and then these companies will be transferred to those who want to work. “There are enough legal instruments, market instruments,” he said. He was also sure that Russia will manage to overcome the difficulties created by Western sanctions with the help of countries that do not support them. (c) Agencia EFE