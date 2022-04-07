Daughter of former Venezuelan president of Parlatino dies in Florida

The daughter of the former Venezuelan president of the Latin American Parliament (Parlatino), Humberto Celli, died after being hit by a truck while trying to help a turtle cross a street in Orlando, Florida. FHP

The daughter of the former Venezuelan president of the Latin American Parliament (Parlatino), Humberto Celli, died after being hit by a truck while trying to help a turtle cross a street in Orlando, Florida.

Virginia Celli Olivo, The 57-year-old died Tuesday when he stopped his vehicle at Curry Ford, put on his hazard lights and got out to help the turtle. At that time the truck driver did not see her and hit her, the Highway Patrol (FHP) said.

The truck driver fled, but a person on the scene called 911 and followed him until police arrested the man.

“FHP would like to thank a good samaritan for helping troopers locate the truck that hit and killed a woman today. He called 911 and gave police details about the truck and where she was. @OrangeCoSheriff located the truck and troopers arrested the driver,” FHP reported.

The Orange County Police Department, in central Florida, identified the driver as Miguel Valero Gonzalez, 30, who was in the Orange County jail on Wednesday.

In the arrest report, Valero González admitted to being the driver and leaving the scene. He also told FHP agents that he allegedly smoked marijuana earlier in the day of the incident, according to Wehs2.

“But at this point, he is charged with leaving the scene and driving on a suspended license,” he said.

FHP spokeswoman Lt. Kim Montes said, “A lot of people are animal lovers. They want to help, that’s their first instinct, but we want people to know it’s dangerous to stop for an animal on the road as you can put yourself and others in your car at risk.”

Celli Olivo was the daughter of Humberto Celli, a Venezuelan politician who presided over the Latin American Parliament (Parlatino) in 1994, was a founding member of the Democratic Action party, vice president of the Venezuelan Congress, senator and deputy.

The National Assembly of Venezuela expressed its condolences to Celli for the death of his daughter, who worked in Orlando as a translator and interpreter.

This story was originally published on April 7, 2022 9:46 a.m.