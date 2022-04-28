Daughter of José Luis Rodríguez ‘El Puma’ shows off her impressive weight loss after undergoing an operation

Liliana Rodríguez Morillo surprised all her followers on the social network of the little camera by leaving a sample of what has been the progress after he went through the operating room for an operation to have a gastric sleeve placed.

The actress shared the publication on her personal Instagram account and with it a message of thanks, her words were: “This month of April of birthday and anniversary of gastric sleeve I start it with this before and after. 220lbs to 150lbs. Giving infinite thanks to the almighty, to my family, to you for loving me and accepting me as I was and as I am, and to Dr. Moore. Thank you infinite for so much love.

This medical procedure is not recent, since 10 years have passed from the moment he made the determination to submit to a methodology where he saw a solution to be able to stay healthy.

The comments were immediate because his followers on the social network of the little camera received more than 1,390 opinions and exceeded 174 thousand reproductions.

“As I told you before you entered the operating room to change your life… Nor I will leave this world before seeing you as I always wanted to see you... Amen, Glory to Diosssssss ”, was the comment left by her mother Lila Morillo.

The 54-year-old singer does not have a good relationship with her father, José Luis Rodríguez ‘El Puma’, and it is that since he made the decision to start a love relationship with Carolina Pérez, for her that was a reason for estrangement that has brought her a bitter situation between both parties.

Rodríguez Morillo has on several occasions used not only social networks, but also some media outlets to reproach him for the delicate situation they are going through and that he has not tried to improve.

However, she has taken advantage of her personal Instagram account to show her followers what she does, since she is recognized as a singer and actress.

