Daughter of Negro Araiza reveals that she is pansexual and introduces her partner: PHOTOS

Camila Araiza, driver’s daughter Raul “El Negro” Araiza he broke the silence and openly declared that he belongs to the community LGBTTTIQ+. The young woman took advantage of pride month pairto introduce your partner to his thousands of followers on his account Instagramwhere he received several messages of support from his fans and the host of the program “Today“.

This Saturday, June 26, the Pride in Mexico City and many celebrities turned out, either to show their support for the community or to walk as a member of it, as he did Camilawho confessed that this was the first time she attended, however, she did not do it alone, as she was accompanied by a group of friends and especially her partner, who appeared in several photos with her showing the flag pansexual.

Camila Araiza “comes out of the closet” and shows off her partner

“I feel complete and free, loved and grateful to all the souls that accompany me today to celebrate unconditional love in all its forms. I am no longer afraid to be ME!!!!“The daughter of the Televisa driver began her description, who also explained that she likes it”typecast“, since it is more than “a name, age, gender, more than a body”.

“There is a very strange society on this planet but every time we become more resilient and awareThat gives me a lot of hope for those little seeds that will reincarnate here, leaving them with a softer world. Today I understand that I have been everything, that gender doesn’t exist it’s just a body what do we use to experience this experience called life, what the only origin of our being is universal love!!!!”, wrote.

Souls we are and souls we love!!! That today I found a soul just like mine and yes, this exists!!! We are and we come from the same,” she said, about her new relationship, which appears with her in various photos, both at the LGBT+ Pride March, as well as what appears to be a party.

The daughter of the “Black” He explained a little about his experience in the march and confessed that he was about to faint so they gave him “a coquita”. “Very overwhelming!!! But other than that it was my first pride and celebrate to the fullest!!! I love all my friends. Loving I’m always!!!!Camila concluded the description, who received thousands of “likes” and hundreds of comments where they encourage her and give her their support.