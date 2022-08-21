Alexander Dugin, a Russian far-right author and ideologue, photographed in Moscow in 2016. His daughter was killed in a car explosion, according to Russian state media.

(CNN) — Darya Dugina, the daughter of influential Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin, was killed on Saturday when the car she was traveling in exploded near the village of Bolshiye Vyazemi, Moscow region, Russia’s state news agency TASS reported, citing Andrei Krasnov, Russky’s boss. gorizont [Russian Horizon]social movement and a personal acquaintance of the deceased woman’s family.

Krasnov told the Russian state news agency TASS on Sunday that Darya Dugina died after her car caught fire following an explosion and she lost control.

The incident occurred when Dugina “turned onto Mozhaiskoye highway near the village of Bolshiye Vyazemi, there was an explosion, the car immediately caught fire,” Krasnov told TASS.

“The flames completely engulfed him. He lost control because he was driving at high speed and flew to the opposite side of the road,” Krasnov was quoted as saying by TASS.

Images of the blast’s aftermath began circulating on Russian social media on Saturday, appearing to show a burning vehicle on the side of the road and a debris field of mangled car parts scattered around. CNN cannot independently verify the images.

Krasnov told TASS that he knew Dugina personally and that the car that exploded belonged to Darya’s father. He believed that Alexander was the true target of the explosion, or possibly both together.

“It’s his father’s car,” Krasnov told TASS. “Dasha [Darya] drives another car, but she drove her car today and Alexander went separately.”

Who are Alexander Dugin and Darya Dugina?

Alexander Dugin is a Russian far-right author and ideologue, credited with being the architect or “spiritual guide” of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He is believed to have significant influence over Russian President Vladimir Putin and is often described as “Putin’s brains”.

Darya Dugina was born in 1992 and studied Philosophy at Moscow State University, according to TASS.

In March 2022, the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned Dugina for her contribution to an article on the United World International (UWI) website that suggested Ukraine “would perish”. “if it is admitted to NATO. Dugina was the editor-in-chief of UWI.